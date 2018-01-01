Super Sales India Ltd.
|BSE: 512527
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SUPER
|ISIN Code: INE091C01017
|BSE LIVE 13:25 | 12 Mar
|648.00
|
-7.00
(-1.07%)
|
OPEN
641.10
|
HIGH
650.00
|
LOW
630.05
|NSE LIVE 00:00 | 12 Jun
|Super Sales India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Super Sales India Ltd.
Super Sales Agencies (SSAL), an associate member of the Lakshmi Machine Works group, was incorporated on 18 Sep.'81. Initially it commenced the business of erection of textile machinery. Later on, it started marketing textile machinery manufactured by Lakshmi Machine Works (LMWL), in collaboration with Mori Seiki, Japan. SSAL is also engaged in leasing of generators to meet the requirement of smal...> More
Super Sales India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|199
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|47.49
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.64
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|830.09
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.78
Super Sales India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|61.66
|54.03
|14.12
|Other Income
|0.95
|1.19
|-20.17
|Total Income
|62.61
|55.22
|13.38
|Total Expenses
|54.46
|47.32
|15.09
|Operating Profit
|8.14
|7.9
|3.04
|Net Profit
|0.88
|1.74
|-49.43
|Equity Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|-
Super Sales India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bella Casa
|214.50
|7.25
|214.71
|Cantabil Retail
|125.45
|0.56
|204.86
|Indian Acrylics
|14.85
|-0.67
|200.95
|Super Sales Ind.
|648.00
|-1.07
|198.94
|Sumeet Inds.
|23.90
|0.63
|198.15
|T T
|91.40
|4.52
|196.51
|Integra Engg.
|55.75
|3.15
|190.67
Super Sales India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Super Sales India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.09%
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.38%
|1 Month
|-5.55%
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.35%
|3 Month
|-10.12%
|NA
|2.11%
|1.49%
|6 Month
|-6.22%
|NA
|5.50%
|4.87%
|1 Year
|11.70%
|NA
|17.21%
|16.71%
|3 Year
|127.37%
|NA
|17.28%
|18.98%
Super Sales India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|630.05
|
|650.00
|Week Low/High
|630.00
|
|690.00
|Month Low/High
|620.05
|
|713.00
|YEAR Low/High
|504.00
|
|835.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|835.00
