Super Sales India Ltd.

BSE: 512527 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SUPER ISIN Code: INE091C01017
BSE LIVE 13:25 | 12 Mar 648.00 -7.00
(-1.07%)
OPEN

641.10

 HIGH

650.00

 LOW

630.05
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 12 Jun Super Sales India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 641.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 655.00
VOLUME 370
52-Week high 835.00
52-Week low 504.00
P/E 13.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 199
Buy Price 636.00
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 649.00
Sell Qty 11.00
About Super Sales India Ltd.

Super Sales India Ltd

Super Sales Agencies (SSAL), an associate member of the Lakshmi Machine Works group, was incorporated on 18 Sep.'81. Initially it commenced the business of erection of textile machinery. Later on, it started marketing textile machinery manufactured by Lakshmi Machine Works (LMWL), in collaboration with Mori Seiki, Japan. SSAL is also engaged in leasing of generators to meet the requirement of smal...

Super Sales India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   199
EPS - TTM () [*S] 47.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.64
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 830.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Super Sales India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 61.66 54.03 14.12
Other Income 0.95 1.19 -20.17
Total Income 62.61 55.22 13.38
Total Expenses 54.46 47.32 15.09
Operating Profit 8.14 7.9 3.04
Net Profit 0.88 1.74 -49.43
Equity Capital 3.07 3.07 -
> More on Super Sales India Ltd Financials Results

Super Sales India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bella Casa 214.50 7.25 214.71
Cantabil Retail 125.45 0.56 204.86
Indian Acrylics 14.85 -0.67 200.95
Super Sales Ind. 648.00 -1.07 198.94
Sumeet Inds. 23.90 0.63 198.15
T T 91.40 4.52 196.51
Integra Engg. 55.75 3.15 190.67
> More on Super Sales India Ltd Peer Group

Super Sales India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.84
> More on Super Sales India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Super Sales India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.09% NA 0.54% -0.38%
1 Month -5.55% NA -1.09% -0.35%
3 Month -10.12% NA 2.11% 1.49%
6 Month -6.22% NA 5.50% 4.87%
1 Year 11.70% NA 17.21% 16.71%
3 Year 127.37% NA 17.28% 18.98%

Super Sales India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 630.05
650.00
Week Low/High 630.00
690.00
Month Low/High 620.05
713.00
YEAR Low/High 504.00
835.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
835.00

