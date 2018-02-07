JUST IN
Super Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 521180 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SUPERSPIN ISIN Code: INE662A01027
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 11.45 -0.30
(-2.55%)
OPEN

12.25

 HIGH

12.25

 LOW

11.20
NSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar 11.50 -0.35
(-2.95%)
OPEN

12.00

 HIGH

12.15

 LOW

11.30
About Super Spinning Mills Ltd.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd

Super Spinning Mills (SSML) was incorporated in 1962 and commercial production of cotton yarn commenced in Apr.'64, with an initial installed capacity of 12,000 spindles. The installed capacity was increased to 50,548 spindles by 1981. SSML set up its second unit at Kotnur, Andhra Pradesh, with an initial capacity of 28,800 spindles. The company expanded its installed capacity at the second un...

Super Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   63
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Super Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 63 65.29 -3.51
Other Income 0.89 3.85 -76.88
Total Income 63.89 69.14 -7.59
Total Expenses 64.7 67.23 -3.76
Operating Profit -0.81 1.91 -142.41
Net Profit -5.65 -3.81 -48.29
Equity Capital 5.5 5.5 -
Super Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SPL Inds. 23.05 -1.28 66.84
Aunde India 60.00 -1.96 64.32
BSL 62.50 0.00 64.31
Super Spinning 11.45 -2.55 62.97
Deepak Spinners 84.60 -1.63 60.83
Raghuvir Synth 155.00 3.26 60.14
Manomay Tex 46.55 -6.71 59.03
Super Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.16
Super Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -17.45% -18.15% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -32.45% -32.94% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -40.83% -43.77% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -31.02% -30.72% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 3.81% 0.00% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 90.52% 82.54% 17.24% 19.02%

Super Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.20
12.25
Week Low/High 11.20
14.00
Month Low/High 11.20
17.00
YEAR Low/High 11.00
24.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
60.00

