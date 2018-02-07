Super Spinning Mills Ltd

Super Spinning Mills (SSML) was incorporated in 1962 and commercial production of cotton yarn commenced in Apr.'64, with an initial installed capacity of 12,000 spindles. The installed capacity was increased to 50,548 spindles by 1981. SSML set up its second unit at Kotnur, Andhra Pradesh, with an initial capacity of 28,800 spindles. The company expanded its installed capacity at the second un...> More