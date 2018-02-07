You are here » Home
Super Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 521180
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SUPERSPIN
|ISIN Code: INE662A01027
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
11.45
|
-0.30
(-2.55%)
|
OPEN
12.25
|
HIGH
12.25
|
LOW
11.20
|
NSE
LIVE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
11.50
|
-0.35
(-2.95%)
|
OPEN
12.00
|
HIGH
12.15
|
LOW
11.30
About Super Spinning Mills Ltd.
Super Spinning Mills Ltd
Super Spinning Mills (SSML) was incorporated in 1962 and commercial production of cotton yarn commenced in Apr.'64, with an initial installed capacity of 12,000 spindles. The installed capacity was increased to 50,548 spindles by 1981.
SSML set up its second unit at Kotnur, Andhra Pradesh, with an initial capacity of 28,800 spindles. The company expanded its installed capacity at the second un...> More
Super Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Super Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Super Spinning Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|63
|65.29
|-3.51
|Other Income
|0.89
|3.85
|-76.88
|Total Income
|63.89
|69.14
|-7.59
|Total Expenses
|64.7
|67.23
|-3.76
|Operating Profit
|-0.81
|1.91
|-142.41
|Net Profit
|-5.65
|-3.81
|-48.29
|Equity Capital
|5.5
|5.5
| -
Super Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Super Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Super Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-17.45%
|-18.15%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-32.45%
|-32.94%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-40.83%
|-43.77%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-31.02%
|-30.72%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|3.81%
|0.00%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|90.52%
|82.54%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Super Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.20
|
|12.25
|Week Low/High
|11.20
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|11.20
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.00
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|60.00
Quick Links for Super Spinning Mills: