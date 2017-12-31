JUST IN
Super Tannery Ltd.

BSE: 523842 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE460D01038
BSE 15:11 | 12 Mar 5.56 -0.29
(-4.96%)
OPEN

5.56

 HIGH

5.56

 LOW

5.56
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Super Tannery Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Super Tannery Ltd.

Super Tannery Ltd

Super Tannery Ltd (formerly Super Tannery (India) Ltd), promoted by Ehsan Kareem and family in 1984 is engaged in leather tanning by taking over Super Tannery, a partnership concern. A Government of India recognised Export House the company has separate divisions for finished leather, shoe uppers, complete shoes and leather garments. In Mar.'93, it came out with a public issue to part-finance ...> More

Super Tannery Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   60
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.17
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Super Tannery Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 58.49 48.4 20.85
Other Income 0.05 0.09 -44.44
Total Income 58.54 48.48 20.75
Total Expenses 53.65 43.2 24.19
Operating Profit 4.89 5.28 -7.39
Net Profit 0.98 1.03 -4.85
Equity Capital 10.8 10.8 -
Super Tannery Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhartiya Intl. 398.90 -2.37 485.06
Liberty Shoes 202.45 0.35 344.97
Superhouse Ltd 143.35 0.00 158.12
Super Tannery 5.56 -4.96 60.05
Lawreshwar Poly. 37.65 1.35 51.51
Phoenix Intl. 17.00 -1.45 28.54
Sarup Industries 62.50 -4.94 20.31
Super Tannery Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.78
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.76
Super Tannery Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.51% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.21% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 36.27% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 28.70% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -12.85% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Super Tannery Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.56
5.56
Week Low/High 5.11
6.00
Month Low/High 5.11
8.00
YEAR Low/High 3.45
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.09
9.00

