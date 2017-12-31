Super Tannery Ltd

Super Tannery Ltd (formerly Super Tannery (India) Ltd), promoted by Ehsan Kareem and family in 1984 is engaged in leather tanning by taking over Super Tannery, a partnership concern. A Government of India recognised Export House the company has separate divisions for finished leather, shoe uppers, complete shoes and leather garments. In Mar.'93, it came out with a public issue to part-finance ...> More