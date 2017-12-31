Super Tannery Ltd.
|BSE: 523842
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE460D01038
|BSE 15:11 | 12 Mar
|5.56
|
-0.29
(-4.96%)
|
OPEN
5.56
|
HIGH
5.56
|
LOW
5.56
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Super Tannery Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.56
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.85
|VOLUME
|3510
|52-Week high
|9.10
|52-Week low
|3.45
|P/E
|19.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|60
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.56
|Sell Qty
|12490.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|60
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Super Tannery Ltd.
Super Tannery Ltd (formerly Super Tannery (India) Ltd), promoted by Ehsan Kareem and family in 1984 is engaged in leather tanning by taking over Super Tannery, a partnership concern. A Government of India recognised Export House the company has separate divisions for finished leather, shoe uppers, complete shoes and leather garments. In Mar.'93, it came out with a public issue to part-finance ...> More
Super Tannery Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|60
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.17
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.70
Announcement
-
1. Result 31 December 2017
2. Record Date For Demerger 17 February 2018
-
-
-
We Have To Inform You That The Next Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Wed
-
-
Super Tannery Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|58.49
|48.4
|20.85
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.09
|-44.44
|Total Income
|58.54
|48.48
|20.75
|Total Expenses
|53.65
|43.2
|24.19
|Operating Profit
|4.89
|5.28
|-7.39
|Net Profit
|0.98
|1.03
|-4.85
|Equity Capital
|10.8
|10.8
|-
Super Tannery Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bhartiya Intl.
|398.90
|-2.37
|485.06
|Liberty Shoes
|202.45
|0.35
|344.97
|Superhouse Ltd
|143.35
|0.00
|158.12
|Super Tannery
|5.56
|-4.96
|60.05
|Lawreshwar Poly.
|37.65
|1.35
|51.51
|Phoenix Intl.
|17.00
|-1.45
|28.54
|Sarup Industries
|62.50
|-4.94
|20.31
Super Tannery Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Super Tannery Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.51%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.21%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|36.27%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|28.70%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-12.85%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Super Tannery Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.56
|
|5.56
|Week Low/High
|5.11
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.11
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.45
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|9.00
Quick Links for Super Tannery:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices