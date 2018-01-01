JUST IN
Superhouse Ltd.

BSE: 523283 Sector: Others
NSE: SUPERHOUSE ISIN Code: INE712B01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 143.35 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

148.05

 HIGH

148.05

 LOW

141.15
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 144.50 0.25
(0.17%)
OPEN

148.90

 HIGH

148.90

 LOW

142.00
About Superhouse Ltd.

Superhouse Ltd

Superhouse Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   158
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.27
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.70
Book Value / Share () [*S] 237.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Superhouse Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 134.03 137.73 -2.69
Other Income 3.75 1.67 124.55
Total Income 137.77 139.39 -1.16
Total Expenses 123.91 126.27 -1.87
Operating Profit 13.86 13.12 5.64
Net Profit 3.34 3.1 7.74
Equity Capital 11.42 11.42 -
Superhouse Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sreeleathers 235.55 1.14 592.64
Bhartiya Intl. 398.90 -2.37 485.06
Liberty Shoes 202.45 0.35 344.97
Superhouse Ltd 143.35 0.00 158.12
Super Tannery 5.56 -4.96 60.05
Lawreshwar Poly. 37.65 1.35 51.51
Phoenix Intl. 17.00 -1.45 28.54
Superhouse Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.88
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.53
Superhouse Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.49% -6.35% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.35% -12.66% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.71% -18.04% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.74% -12.87% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -1.14% -0.62% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -39.31% -40.07% 17.24% 19.02%

Superhouse Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 141.15
148.05
Week Low/High 141.10
158.00
Month Low/High 141.10
170.00
YEAR Low/High 126.50
228.00
All TIME Low/High 1.80
296.00

