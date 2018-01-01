Superhouse Ltd.
|BSE: 523283
|Sector: Others
|NSE: SUPERHOUSE
|ISIN Code: INE712B01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|143.35
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
148.05
|
HIGH
148.05
|
LOW
141.15
|NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|144.50
|
0.25
(0.17%)
|
OPEN
148.90
|
HIGH
148.90
|
LOW
142.00
|OPEN
|148.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|143.35
|VOLUME
|536
|52-Week high
|227.95
|52-Week low
|126.50
|P/E
|19.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|158
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|148.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|144.25
|VOLUME
|6646
|52-Week high
|227.60
|52-Week low
|136.50
|P/E
|19.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|158
|Buy Price
|142.20
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|144.50
|Sell Qty
|128.00
About Superhouse Ltd.
Superhouse Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|158
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.44
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.27
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.70
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|237.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.60
Announcement
-
-
-
Notice Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Thursday The 8Th February 201
-
Filing Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017 Under Regulation 13(3) Of The SE
-
Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Superhouse Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|134.03
|137.73
|-2.69
|Other Income
|3.75
|1.67
|124.55
|Total Income
|137.77
|139.39
|-1.16
|Total Expenses
|123.91
|126.27
|-1.87
|Operating Profit
|13.86
|13.12
|5.64
|Net Profit
|3.34
|3.1
|7.74
|Equity Capital
|11.42
|11.42
|-
Superhouse Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sreeleathers
|235.55
|1.14
|592.64
|Bhartiya Intl.
|398.90
|-2.37
|485.06
|Liberty Shoes
|202.45
|0.35
|344.97
|Superhouse Ltd
|143.35
|0.00
|158.12
|Super Tannery
|5.56
|-4.96
|60.05
|Lawreshwar Poly.
|37.65
|1.35
|51.51
|Phoenix Intl.
|17.00
|-1.45
|28.54
Superhouse Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Superhouse Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.49%
|-6.35%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.35%
|-12.66%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.71%
|-18.04%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.74%
|-12.87%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-1.14%
|-0.62%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-39.31%
|-40.07%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Superhouse Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|141.15
|
|148.05
|Week Low/High
|141.10
|
|158.00
|Month Low/High
|141.10
|
|170.00
|YEAR Low/High
|126.50
|
|228.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.80
|
|296.00
