You are here » Home
» Company
» Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 519234
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE843L01012
|
BSE
14:29 | 30 Mar
|
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.08
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.61
|VOLUME
|100823
|52-Week high
|11.14
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.08
|Sell Qty
|16923.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|10.08
|CLOSE
|10.61
|VOLUME
|100823
|52-Week high
|11.14
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.08
|Sell Qty
|16923.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13.96
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd.
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd
The Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited (SIEL) was incorporated on November 25 1991 with a name Superior Udyog Limited with an objective to deal in all kinds of vanaspati and refined oils. It was incorporated in the national capital territory of Delhi. The name of Superior Udyog Limited was changed to Superior Vanaspati Limited on February 06 1992 and further changed to Superior Industrial Ent...> More
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-51.89%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.08
|
|11.14
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.14
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.14
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.14
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|232.00
Quick Links for Superior Industrial Enterprises: