JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 519234 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE843L01012
BSE 14:29 | 30 Mar Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 10.08
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.61
VOLUME 100823
52-Week high 11.14
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.08
Sell Qty 16923.00
OPEN 10.08
CLOSE 10.61
VOLUME 100823
52-Week high 11.14
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.08
Sell Qty 16923.00

About Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd

The Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited (SIEL) was incorporated on November 25 1991 with a name Superior Udyog Limited with an objective to deal in all kinds of vanaspati and refined oils. It was incorporated in the national capital territory of Delhi. The name of Superior Udyog Limited was changed to Superior Vanaspati Limited on February 06 1992 and further changed to Superior Industrial Ent...> More

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.7 0.3 133.33
Other Income 0.03 0.02 50
Total Income 0.73 0.33 121.21
Total Expenses 0.73 0.32 128.13
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit -0.09 -0.08 -12.5
Equity Capital 13.85 13.85 -
> More on Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prima Inds. 16.90 0.00 18.24
Girdhari.Sugar 9.44 -4.93 18.10
Vimal Oil Foods 10.28 -4.99 15.44
Superior Indus. 10.08 -5.00 13.96
Natraj Proteins 30.70 -4.81 11.51
KGN Enterprises 5.62 0.00 11.50
Madhusudan Inds. 18.05 -5.00 9.71
> More on Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.15
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.39
> More on Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -51.89% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.08
11.14
Week Low/High 0.00
11.14
Month Low/High 0.00
11.14
YEAR Low/High 0.00
11.14
All TIME Low/High 1.00
232.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Superior Industrial Enterprises: