Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd

The Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited (SIEL) was incorporated on November 25 1991 with a name Superior Udyog Limited with an objective to deal in all kinds of vanaspati and refined oils. It was incorporated in the national capital territory of Delhi. The name of Superior Udyog Limited was changed to Superior Vanaspati Limited on February 06 1992 and further changed to Superior Industrial Ent...> More