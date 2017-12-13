JUST IN
Supertex Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526133 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE881B01054
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 6.21 0.56
(9.91%)
OPEN

6.21

 HIGH

6.21

 LOW

6.21
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Supertex Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Supertex Industries Ltd.

Supertex Industries Ltd

Supertex Industries was incorporated on July 18, 1986 under the name of Super Tex- O - Twist Private Limited, as a Private limited company under the Indian Companies Act, 1956 with registration number 40432 of 1986. It became a deemed public limited company on July 1, 1990 and converted into a Public Limited Company on March 3, 1992. Supertex Industries has four major divisions. Draw Warping, ...> More

Supertex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.70
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Supertex Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.87 24.25 19.05
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Income 28.91 24.29 19.02
Total Expenses 27.7 23.63 17.22
Operating Profit 1.21 0.66 83.33
Net Profit 0.3 0.1 200
Equity Capital 11.34 11.34 -
> More on Supertex Industries Ltd Financials Results

Supertex Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lorenzini Appar. 7.11 -9.43 7.21
Konark Synth 12.28 4.96 7.13
Bindal Exports L 15.50 -4.32 7.13
Supertex Inds. 6.21 9.91 7.04
Garware Synth 11.88 -3.41 6.90
Sri Lak.Sar.Arni 19.90 -4.78 6.63
Mavi Industries 8.50 0.00 6.62
> More on Supertex Industries Ltd Peer Group

Supertex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.38
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 76.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.12
> More on Supertex Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Supertex Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 8.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.64% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 22.24% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 40.50% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 51.83% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 173.57% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Supertex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.21
6.21
Week Low/High 5.50
7.00
Month Low/High 5.50
8.00
YEAR Low/High 3.07
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.04
64.00

