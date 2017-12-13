You are here » Home
Supertex Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526133
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE881B01054
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
6.21
|
0.56
(9.91%)
|
OPEN
6.21
|
HIGH
6.21
|
LOW
6.21
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Supertex Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.65
|VOLUME
|3694
|52-Week high
|8.00
|52-Week low
|3.07
|P/E
|9.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|6.21
|Buy Qty
|306.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|6.21
|CLOSE
|5.65
|VOLUME
|3694
|52-Week high
|8.00
|52-Week low
|3.07
|P/E
|9.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|6.21
|Buy Qty
|306.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Supertex Industries Ltd.
Supertex Industries Ltd
Supertex Industries was incorporated on July 18, 1986 under the name of Super Tex- O - Twist Private Limited, as a Private limited company under the Indian Companies Act, 1956 with registration number 40432 of 1986. It became a deemed public limited company on July 1, 1990 and converted into a Public Limited Company on March 3, 1992.
Supertex Industries has four major divisions. Draw Warping, ...> More
Supertex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Supertex Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Supertex Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.87
|24.25
|19.05
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Total Income
|28.91
|24.29
|19.02
|Total Expenses
|27.7
|23.63
|17.22
|Operating Profit
|1.21
|0.66
|83.33
|Net Profit
|0.3
|0.1
|200
|Equity Capital
|11.34
|11.34
| -
Supertex Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Supertex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Supertex Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|8.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.64%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|22.24%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|40.50%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|51.83%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|173.57%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Supertex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.21
|
|6.21
|Week Low/High
|5.50
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|5.50
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.07
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.04
|
|64.00
Quick Links for Supertex Industries: