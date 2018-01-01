JUST IN
Supra Trends Ltd.

BSE: 511539 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE533B01028
BSE LIVE 14:24 | 25 Jan Supra Trends Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Supra Trends Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.23
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.87
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 25.10
52-Week low 12.23
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.23
Sell Qty 150.00
About Supra Trends Ltd.

Supra Trends Ltd

`Supra Trends Limited' formerly `Vijay Growth Financial Services Limited' was incorporated on January 23 1987 with an object to provide financial consultancy services including leasing hire purchase and investment activities. The Company came out with a Public Issue in July 1994.Presently the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing including licensed manufacturing processing producing ...> More

Supra Trends Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] -10.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Supra Trends Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.03 33.33
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.03 -33.33
Net Profit -0.04 -0.03 -33.33
Equity Capital 0.5 0.5 -
Supra Trends Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bala Techno Indu 1.07 -2.73 0.75
Deccan Polypacks 3.05 1.33 0.65
Kanco Enterp. 0.35 -2.78 0.63
Supra Trends 12.23 -4.97 0.61
Chitradurga Spin 11.80 3.51 0.54
Oxford Inds 0.78 -4.88 0.46
Jyoti Overseas 0.55 0.00 0.36
Supra Trends Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 80.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.65
Supra Trends Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.49% -0.61%
1 Month NA NA -1.13% -0.57%
3 Month -18.47% NA 2.06% 1.26%
6 Month NA NA 5.45% 4.63%
1 Year -51.27% NA 17.15% 16.44%
3 Year 654.94% NA 17.22% 18.71%

Supra Trends Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.23
12.23
Week Low/High 0.00
12.23
Month Low/High 0.00
12.23
YEAR Low/High 12.23
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.61
28.00

