Supra Trends Ltd.
|BSE: 511539
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE533B01028
|BSE LIVE 14:24 | 25 Jan
|Supra Trends Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Supra Trends Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.23
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.87
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|25.10
|52-Week low
|12.23
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.23
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Supra Trends Ltd.
`Supra Trends Limited' formerly `Vijay Growth Financial Services Limited' was incorporated on January 23 1987 with an object to provide financial consultancy services including leasing hire purchase and investment activities. The Company came out with a Public Issue in July 1994.Presently the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing including licensed manufacturing processing producing ...> More
Supra Trends Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-1.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-10.63
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement On Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017 As Per Reg. 13(3) Of SEBI
-
Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Second Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
-
Supra Trends Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-33.33
|Equity Capital
|0.5
|0.5
|-
Supra Trends Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bala Techno Indu
|1.07
|-2.73
|0.75
|Deccan Polypacks
|3.05
|1.33
|0.65
|Kanco Enterp.
|0.35
|-2.78
|0.63
|Supra Trends
|12.23
|-4.97
|0.61
|Chitradurga Spin
|11.80
|3.51
|0.54
|Oxford Inds
|0.78
|-4.88
|0.46
|Jyoti Overseas
|0.55
|0.00
|0.36
Supra Trends Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Supra Trends Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.49%
|-0.61%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|3 Month
|-18.47%
|NA
|2.06%
|1.26%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.45%
|4.63%
|1 Year
|-51.27%
|NA
|17.15%
|16.44%
|3 Year
|654.94%
|NA
|17.22%
|18.71%
Supra Trends Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.23
|
|12.23
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.23
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.23
|YEAR Low/High
|12.23
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.61
|
|28.00
