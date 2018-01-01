Supreme Tex Mart Ltd.
|BSE: 531934
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SUPREMETEX
|ISIN Code: INE651G01027
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1.71
|
-0.16
(-8.56%)
|
OPEN
1.69
|
HIGH
1.80
|
LOW
1.69
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1.70
|
-0.05
(-2.86%)
|
OPEN
1.75
|
HIGH
1.80
|
LOW
1.65
About Supreme Tex Mart Ltd.
Incorporated in Oct.'88 as a private limited company, Supreme Woollen Mills was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'89 and later on changed to its present name i.e. Supreme Yarns Ltd. It was promoted in joint sector by Ram Lal Gupta, Sanjay Gupta and Ajay Gupta alongwith the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC). For setting up a 4000 spindles the company entered ...> More
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-43.33
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.04
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Supreme Tex Mart Limited - Reply to Clarification- Financial results
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|58.39
|72.53
|-19.5
|Other Income
|5.81
|0.04
|14425
|Total Income
|64.2
|72.57
|-11.53
|Total Expenses
|69.58
|70.25
|-0.95
|Operating Profit
|-5.38
|2.32
|-331.9
|Net Profit
|-17.4
|-9.61
|-81.06
|Equity Capital
|34.12
|34.12
|-
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Haryana Texprint
|2.66
|4.72
|13.30
|Kumar Wire Cloth
|45.10
|-4.04
|12.45
|H P Cotton Tex
|32.60
|-4.12
|12.42
|Suprem.Tex Mart
|1.71
|-8.56
|11.67
|Ritesh Prop
|10.00
|0.00
|11.59
|Runeecha Textile
|4.88
|4.95
|11.50
|Nakoda
|0.38
|0.00
|11.40
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.06%
|-8.11%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.27%
|-22.73%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.56%
|-27.66%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-53.78%
|-55.26%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-56.15%
|-55.84%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-72.10%
|-67.62%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.69
|
|1.80
|Week Low/High
|1.63
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.63
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.63
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|50.00
