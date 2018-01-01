JUST IN
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd.

BSE: 531934 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SUPREMETEX ISIN Code: INE651G01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1.71 -0.16
(-8.56%)
OPEN

1.69

 HIGH

1.80

 LOW

1.69
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1.70 -0.05
(-2.86%)
OPEN

1.75

 HIGH

1.80

 LOW

1.65
About Supreme Tex Mart Ltd.

Supreme Tex Mart Ltd

Incorporated in Oct.'88 as a private limited company, Supreme Woollen Mills was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'89 and later on changed to its present name i.e. Supreme Yarns Ltd. It was promoted in joint sector by Ram Lal Gupta, Sanjay Gupta and Ajay Gupta alongwith the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC). For setting up a 4000 spindles the company entered ...> More

Supreme Tex Mart Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -43.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Supreme Tex Mart Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 58.39 72.53 -19.5
Other Income 5.81 0.04 14425
Total Income 64.2 72.57 -11.53
Total Expenses 69.58 70.25 -0.95
Operating Profit -5.38 2.32 -331.9
Net Profit -17.4 -9.61 -81.06
Equity Capital 34.12 34.12 -
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Haryana Texprint 2.66 4.72 13.30
Kumar Wire Cloth 45.10 -4.04 12.45
H P Cotton Tex 32.60 -4.12 12.42
Suprem.Tex Mart 1.71 -8.56 11.67
Ritesh Prop 10.00 0.00 11.59
Runeecha Textile 4.88 4.95 11.50
Nakoda 0.38 0.00 11.40
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.10
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 63.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.48
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.06% -8.11% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.27% -22.73% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.56% -27.66% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -53.78% -55.26% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -56.15% -55.84% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -72.10% -67.62% 17.24% 19.01%

Supreme Tex Mart Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.69
1.80
Week Low/High 1.63
2.00
Month Low/High 1.63
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.63
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
50.00

