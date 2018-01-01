Supreme Tex Mart Ltd

Incorporated in Oct.'88 as a private limited company, Supreme Woollen Mills was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'89 and later on changed to its present name i.e. Supreme Yarns Ltd. It was promoted in joint sector by Ram Lal Gupta, Sanjay Gupta and Ajay Gupta alongwith the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC). For setting up a 4000 spindles the company entered ...> More