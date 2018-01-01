Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd.
|BSE: 530677
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE822E01011
|BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar
|16.00
|
-0.75
(-4.48%)
|
OPEN
15.95
|
HIGH
17.55
|
LOW
15.95
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.75
|VOLUME
|5650
|52-Week high
|34.00
|52-Week low
|12.35
|P/E
|228.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|57
|Buy Price
|16.00
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd.
The company was incorporated on 15th April, 1982 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Supreme Holdings Private Limited. The Company was acquired as going concern by the JATIA group in the year 1987. The Company became Public Limited Company pursuant to Resolution passed in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 21st March, 1994. The Company entered the Capital market with its maiden ...> More
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|57
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|228.57
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.96
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.76
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(7) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.43
|-
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.02
|1250
|Total Income
|7.7
|0.02
|38400
|Total Expenses
|7.51
|0.08
|9287.5
|Operating Profit
|0.19
|-0.06
|416.67
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.04
|150
|Equity Capital
|35.48
|35.48
|-
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Apex Buildsys L
|9.19
|-0.43
|63.04
|Unity Infra.
|5.18
|-4.95
|62.63
|Tulive Developer
|176.50
|1.99
|61.42
|Supreme Holdings
|16.00
|-4.48
|56.77
|Vijay Shan. Bui.
|20.20
|3.86
|52.90
|Prime Property
|30.55
|-4.08
|51.87
|Relstruct Build
|35.05
|0.14
|51.42
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-17.31%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-37.13%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|8.40%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-19.40%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.95
|
|17.55
|Week Low/High
|15.95
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|15.95
|
|27.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.35
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|115.00
