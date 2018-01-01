JUST IN
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd.

BSE: 530677 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE822E01011
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 16.00 -0.75
(-4.48%)
OPEN

15.95

 HIGH

17.55

 LOW

15.95
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 15.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 16.75
VOLUME 5650
52-Week high 34.00
52-Week low 12.35
P/E 228.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 57
Buy Price 16.00
Buy Qty 400.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 15.95
CLOSE 16.75
VOLUME 5650
52-Week high 34.00
52-Week low 12.35
P/E 228.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 57
Buy Price 16.00
Buy Qty 400.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd.

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   57
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 228.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.43 -
Other Income 0.27 0.02 1250
Total Income 7.7 0.02 38400
Total Expenses 7.51 0.08 9287.5
Operating Profit 0.19 -0.06 416.67
Net Profit 0.02 -0.04 150
Equity Capital 35.48 35.48 -
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Apex Buildsys L 9.19 -0.43 63.04
Unity Infra. 5.18 -4.95 62.63
Tulive Developer 176.50 1.99 61.42
Supreme Holdings 16.00 -4.48 56.77
Vijay Shan. Bui. 20.20 3.86 52.90
Prime Property 30.55 -4.08 51.87
Relstruct Build 35.05 0.14 51.42
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.37
Banks/FIs 8.25
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.34
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -17.31% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -37.13% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 8.40% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -19.40% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.95
17.55
Week Low/High 15.95
21.00
Month Low/High 15.95
27.00
YEAR Low/High 12.35
34.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
115.00

