Supreme Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509930
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SUPREMEIND
|ISIN Code: INE195A01028
|BSE LIVE 14:59 | 12 Mar
|1183.25
|
-7.60
(-0.64%)
|
OPEN
1192.40
|
HIGH
1194.00
|
LOW
1175.00
|NSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar
|1184.65
|
-12.05
(-1.01%)
|
OPEN
1199.00
|
HIGH
1200.00
|
LOW
1177.60
|OPEN
|1192.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1190.85
|VOLUME
|1267
|52-Week high
|1489.95
|52-Week low
|983.00
|P/E
|40.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,033
|Buy Price
|1178.15
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|1183.25
|Sell Qty
|13.00
|OPEN
|1199.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1196.70
|VOLUME
|17584
|52-Week high
|1476.00
|52-Week low
|984.55
|P/E
|40.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,033
|Buy Price
|1183.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1185.00
|Sell Qty
|32.00
About Supreme Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in 1942 at Wadala, Mumbai, Supreme Industries (SIL) was promoted by the family of Kantilal K Mody. In 1996, the Taparia family took control of the company through outright purchase of shares. SIL has been consistently increasing its capacities in the plastics processing industry. Today it has one of the largest plastic processors in the country, with a product range catering to both, ...> More
Supreme Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15,033
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|29.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.55
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.26
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|119.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.93
Announcement
Supreme Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1278.3
|1107.42
|15.43
|Other Income
|0.5
|0.4
|25
|Total Income
|1278.8
|1107.82
|15.43
|Total Expenses
|1080.57
|921.74
|17.23
|Operating Profit
|198.23
|186.08
|6.53
|Net Profit
|95.83
|90.76
|5.59
|Equity Capital
|25.41
|25.41
|-
Supreme Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Supreme Inds.
|1183.25
|-0.64
|15033.19
|Astral Poly
|867.00
|0.49
|10386.66
|Finolex Inds.
|650.00
|3.10
|8066.50
|Jain Irrigation
|107.30
|3.07
|5325.84
Supreme Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Supreme Industries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|31/07
|CD Equisearch
|Accumulate
|1121
|Details
|28/07
|Equirus Securities
|Sell
|1132
|Details
|21/06
|CD Equisearch
|Accumulate
|875
|Details
Supreme Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.61%
|-0.59%
|0.33%
|-0.69%
|1 Month
|-0.83%
|-0.10%
|-1.29%
|-0.66%
|3 Month
|0.93%
|0.15%
|1.90%
|1.17%
|6 Month
|1.57%
|1.75%
|5.28%
|4.54%
|1 Year
|13.10%
|19.35%
|16.97%
|16.34%
|3 Year
|68.24%
|74.16%
|17.03%
|18.61%
Supreme Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1175.00
|
|1194.00
|Week Low/High
|1164.00
|
|1202.00
|Month Low/High
|1156.30
|
|1249.00
|YEAR Low/High
|983.00
|
|1490.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.36
|
|1490.00
