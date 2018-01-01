JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Supreme Industries Ltd

Supreme Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509930 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SUPREMEIND ISIN Code: INE195A01028
BSE LIVE 14:59 | 12 Mar 1183.25 -7.60
(-0.64%)
OPEN

1192.40

 HIGH

1194.00

 LOW

1175.00
NSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar 1184.65 -12.05
(-1.01%)
OPEN

1199.00

 HIGH

1200.00

 LOW

1177.60
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1192.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1190.85
VOLUME 1267
52-Week high 1489.95
52-Week low 983.00
P/E 40.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,033
Buy Price 1178.15
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 1183.25
Sell Qty 13.00
OPEN 1192.40
CLOSE 1190.85
VOLUME 1267
52-Week high 1489.95
52-Week low 983.00
P/E 40.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,033
Buy Price 1178.15
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 1183.25
Sell Qty 13.00

About Supreme Industries Ltd.

Supreme Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1942 at Wadala, Mumbai, Supreme Industries (SIL) was promoted by the family of Kantilal K Mody. In 1996, the Taparia family took control of the company through outright purchase of shares. SIL has been consistently increasing its capacities in the plastics processing industry. Today it has one of the largest plastic processors in the country, with a product range catering to both, ...> More

Supreme Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15,033
EPS - TTM () [*S] 29.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.55
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.26
Book Value / Share () [*S] 119.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Supreme Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1278.3 1107.42 15.43
Other Income 0.5 0.4 25
Total Income 1278.8 1107.82 15.43
Total Expenses 1080.57 921.74 17.23
Operating Profit 198.23 186.08 6.53
Net Profit 95.83 90.76 5.59
Equity Capital 25.41 25.41 -
> More on Supreme Industries Ltd Financials Results

Supreme Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Supreme Inds. 1183.25 -0.64 15033.19
Astral Poly 867.00 0.49 10386.66
Finolex Inds. 650.00 3.10 8066.50
Jain Irrigation 107.30 3.07 5325.84
> More on Supreme Industries Ltd Peer Group

Supreme Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.70
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 10.41
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.90
Indian Public 17.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.17
> More on Supreme Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Supreme Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
31/07 CD Equisearch Accumulate 1121 PDF IconDetails
28/07 Equirus Securities Sell 1132 PDF IconDetails
21/06 CD Equisearch Accumulate 875 PDF IconDetails
> More on Supreme Industries Ltd Research Reports

Supreme Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.61% -0.59% 0.33% -0.69%
1 Month -0.83% -0.10% -1.29% -0.66%
3 Month 0.93% 0.15% 1.90% 1.17%
6 Month 1.57% 1.75% 5.28% 4.54%
1 Year 13.10% 19.35% 16.97% 16.34%
3 Year 68.24% 74.16% 17.03% 18.61%

Supreme Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1175.00
1194.00
Week Low/High 1164.00
1202.00
Month Low/High 1156.30
1249.00
YEAR Low/High 983.00
1490.00
All TIME Low/High 3.36
1490.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Supreme Industries: