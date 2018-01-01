JUST IN
Supreme Petrochem Ltd.

BSE: 500405 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SUPPETRO ISIN Code: INE663A01017
BSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 343.80 3.25
(0.95%)
OPEN

346.60

 HIGH

346.60

 LOW

338.00
NSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 342.40 2.40
(0.71%)
OPEN

346.75

 HIGH

349.40

 LOW

337.00
About Supreme Petrochem Ltd.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

Supreme Petrochem promoted by Supreme Industries (SIL) and R Raheja Investments was incorporated in Dec. 1989. It manufactures styrene monomer and polystyrene. The polystyrene plant was set up in collaboration with ABB Lumus Crest, USA, at Nagothane, in Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 66000 TPA. Polystyrene is a thermoplastic resin having applications in television cabinets, car comp...> More

Supreme Petrochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,318
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.60
Book Value / Share () [*S] 60.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Supreme Petrochem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 725.02 691.69 4.82
Other Income 0.57 1.38 -58.7
Total Income 725.59 693.07 4.69
Total Expenses 677.2 633.06 6.97
Operating Profit 48.4 60.01 -19.35
Net Profit 27.98 35.42 -21.01
Equity Capital 96.5 96.5 -
Supreme Petrochem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Supreme Petroch. 343.80 0.95 3317.67
Bhansali Engg. 162.70 2.68 2699.19
Savita Oil Tech 1405.00 0.15 2051.30
INEOS Styrolut. 890.05 1.66 1565.60
Supreme Petrochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.84
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 0.55
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.15
Indian Public 31.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.20
Supreme Petrochem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.50% -5.62% -0.10% -0.96%
1 Month -7.02% -7.40% -1.72% -0.92%
3 Month -7.88% -6.27% 1.46% 0.90%
6 Month -10.01% -11.82% 4.83% 4.26%
1 Year 24.72% 25.63% 16.46% 16.03%
3 Year 418.94% 418.40% 16.53% 18.29%

Supreme Petrochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 338.00
346.60
Week Low/High 337.80
361.00
Month Low/High 337.00
376.00
YEAR Low/High 262.50
447.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
447.00

