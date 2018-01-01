Supreme Petrochem Ltd

Supreme Petrochem promoted by Supreme Industries (SIL) and R Raheja Investments was incorporated in Dec. 1989. It manufactures styrene monomer and polystyrene. The polystyrene plant was set up in collaboration with ABB Lumus Crest, USA, at Nagothane, in Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 66000 TPA. Polystyrene is a thermoplastic resin having applications in television cabinets, car comp...> More