Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
|BSE: 500405
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SUPPETRO
|ISIN Code: INE663A01017
|BSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar
|343.80
|
3.25
(0.95%)
|
OPEN
346.60
|
HIGH
346.60
|
LOW
338.00
|NSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar
|342.40
|
2.40
(0.71%)
|
OPEN
346.75
|
HIGH
349.40
|
LOW
337.00
About Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
Supreme Petrochem promoted by Supreme Industries (SIL) and R Raheja Investments was incorporated in Dec. 1989. It manufactures styrene monomer and polystyrene. The polystyrene plant was set up in collaboration with ABB Lumus Crest, USA, at Nagothane, in Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 66000 TPA. Polystyrene is a thermoplastic resin having applications in television cabinets, car comp...> More
Supreme Petrochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,318
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.90
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.60
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|60.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.64
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31 2017
BOARD MEETING OF SUPREME PETROCHEM LTD TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 29 2018 AT 03:45 P.M.
Supreme Petrochem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|725.02
|691.69
|4.82
|Other Income
|0.57
|1.38
|-58.7
|Total Income
|725.59
|693.07
|4.69
|Total Expenses
|677.2
|633.06
|6.97
|Operating Profit
|48.4
|60.01
|-19.35
|Net Profit
|27.98
|35.42
|-21.01
|Equity Capital
|96.5
|96.5
|-
Supreme Petrochem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Supreme Petroch.
|343.80
|0.95
|3317.67
|Bhansali Engg.
|162.70
|2.68
|2699.19
|Savita Oil Tech
|1405.00
|0.15
|2051.30
|INEOS Styrolut.
|890.05
|1.66
|1565.60
Supreme Petrochem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.50%
|-5.62%
|-0.10%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-7.02%
|-7.40%
|-1.72%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-7.88%
|-6.27%
|1.46%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-10.01%
|-11.82%
|4.83%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|24.72%
|25.63%
|16.46%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|418.94%
|418.40%
|16.53%
|18.29%
Supreme Petrochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|338.00
|
|346.60
|Week Low/High
|337.80
|
|361.00
|Month Low/High
|337.00
|
|376.00
|YEAR Low/High
|262.50
|
|447.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|447.00
