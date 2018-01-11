Suraj Ltd.
|BSE: 531638
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE713C01016
|BSE 15:12 | 12 Mar
|52.00
|
1.45
(2.87%)
|
OPEN
52.00
|
HIGH
52.00
|
LOW
52.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Suraj Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|52.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.55
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|73.65
|52-Week low
|34.75
|P/E
|144.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100
|Buy Price
|48.05
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|52.00
|Sell Qty
|201.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|144.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|52.00
|CLOSE
|50.55
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|73.65
|52-Week low
|34.75
|P/E
|144.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100
|Buy Price
|48.05
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|52.00
|Sell Qty
|201.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|144.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100.15
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Suraj Ltd.
Reliable Finance Limited (RFL), was incorporated as private limited company on 20th Jan.'94 and subsequently converted into public limited company on 3rd May '95. RFL has been promoted by Mr. Ashok T Shah, Mr. Dinesh S Shah and their associates. The company was previously into the business of investment,leasing and finance. After amalgamation with Suraj Stainless Ltd,the business of the company...> More
Suraj Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|100
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.36
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|144.44
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Jul 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|44.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.16
Suraj Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|45.8
|49.94
|-8.29
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.11
|-36.36
|Total Income
|45.88
|50.05
|-8.33
|Total Expenses
|41.8
|47.08
|-11.21
|Operating Profit
|4.07
|2.97
|37.04
|Net Profit
|0.16
|-0.29
|155.17
|Equity Capital
|19.26
|19.26
|-
Suraj Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gyscoal Alloys
|7.13
|-1.25
|112.87
|India Steel
|2.74
|-2.84
|109.08
|Sathavaha. Ispat
|20.10
|0.75
|102.31
|Suraj
|52.00
|2.87
|100.15
|Manaksia Coated
|15.20
|-2.88
|99.56
|Mahamaya Steel
|69.95
|-1.89
|94.92
|Guj.Nat.Resour.
|24.00
|0.00
|93.00
Suraj Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Suraj Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.05%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|30.33%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|6.23%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-22.16%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Suraj Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.00
|
|52.00
|Week Low/High
|47.05
|
|52.00
|Month Low/High
|47.05
|
|60.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.75
|
|74.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.43
|
|297.00
Quick Links for Suraj:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices