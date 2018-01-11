JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Suraj Ltd

Suraj Ltd.

BSE: 531638 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE713C01016
BSE 15:12 | 12 Mar 52.00 1.45
(2.87%)
OPEN

52.00

 HIGH

52.00

 LOW

52.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Suraj Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 52.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 50.55
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 73.65
52-Week low 34.75
P/E 144.44
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 100
Buy Price 48.05
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 52.00
Sell Qty 201.00
OPEN 52.00
CLOSE 50.55
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 73.65
52-Week low 34.75
P/E 144.44
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 100
Buy Price 48.05
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 52.00
Sell Qty 201.00

About Suraj Ltd.

Suraj Ltd

Reliable Finance Limited (RFL), was incorporated as private limited company on 20th Jan.'94 and subsequently converted into public limited company on 3rd May '95. RFL has been promoted by Mr. Ashok T Shah, Mr. Dinesh S Shah and their associates. The company was previously into the business of investment,leasing and finance. After amalgamation with Suraj Stainless Ltd,the business of the company...> More

Suraj Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   100
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 144.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Jul 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 44.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Suraj Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 45.8 49.94 -8.29
Other Income 0.07 0.11 -36.36
Total Income 45.88 50.05 -8.33
Total Expenses 41.8 47.08 -11.21
Operating Profit 4.07 2.97 37.04
Net Profit 0.16 -0.29 155.17
Equity Capital 19.26 19.26 -
> More on Suraj Ltd Financials Results

Suraj Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gyscoal Alloys 7.13 -1.25 112.87
India Steel 2.74 -2.84 109.08
Sathavaha. Ispat 20.10 0.75 102.31
Suraj 52.00 2.87 100.15
Manaksia Coated 15.20 -2.88 99.56
Mahamaya Steel 69.95 -1.89 94.92
Guj.Nat.Resour. 24.00 0.00 93.00
> More on Suraj Ltd Peer Group

Suraj Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.73
> More on Suraj Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Suraj Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.05% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 30.33% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 6.23% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -22.16% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Suraj Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.00
52.00
Week Low/High 47.05
52.00
Month Low/High 47.05
60.00
YEAR Low/High 34.75
74.00
All TIME Low/High 0.43
297.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Suraj: