Suraj Products Ltd.
|BSE: 518075
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE069E01019
|BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|16.50
|
0.75
(4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.45
|
HIGH
16.50
|
LOW
15.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Suraj Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|23.35
|52-Week low
|11.90
|P/E
|12.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|15.75
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|15.45
|CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|23.35
|52-Week low
|11.90
|P/E
|12.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|15.75
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Suraj Products Ltd.
Incorporated in 1991,Champion Cement Industries Ltd has been engaged in manufacture & trading of Cement products.Later in the year 2000,the company has diversified its business and focus has been given on Sponge/Iron & Coke process.The name of the company has been changed during July 2004 from Champion Cement Industries Ltd to Suraj Products Ltd....> More
Suraj Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.35
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.22
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|26.73
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.62
Suraj Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.11
|11.74
|28.71
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.04
|-50
|Total Income
|15.13
|11.78
|28.44
|Total Expenses
|12.16
|10.52
|15.59
|Operating Profit
|2.97
|1.26
|135.71
|Net Profit
|0.49
|0.11
|345.45
|Equity Capital
|11.4
|11.4
|-
Suraj Products Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bil Energy Sys.
|0.95
|4.40
|20.08
|Bansal Roofing
|59.95
|3.36
|19.78
|Tulsyan NEC
|12.70
|-4.51
|19.05
|Suraj Products
|16.50
|4.76
|18.81
|Mukesh Steels
|27.10
|-4.91
|17.80
|Ankit Met.Power
|1.26
|-4.55
|17.78
|Ashirwad Steels
|13.80
|-4.83
|17.25
Suraj Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Suraj Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.71%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.83%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|9.93%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Suraj Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.45
|
|16.50
|Week Low/High
|15.45
|
|16.50
|Month Low/High
|15.45
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.90
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|31.00
