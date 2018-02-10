JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Suraj Products Ltd

Suraj Products Ltd.

BSE: 518075 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE069E01019
BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 16.50 0.75
(4.76%)
OPEN

15.45

 HIGH

16.50

 LOW

15.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Suraj Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.75
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 23.35
52-Week low 11.90
P/E 12.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 15.75
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 15.45
CLOSE 15.75
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 23.35
52-Week low 11.90
P/E 12.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 15.75
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Suraj Products Ltd.

Suraj Products Ltd

Incorporated in 1991,Champion Cement Industries Ltd has been engaged in manufacture & trading of Cement products.Later in the year 2000,the company has diversified its business and focus has been given on Sponge/Iron & Coke process.The name of the company has been changed during July 2004 from Champion Cement Industries Ltd to Suraj Products Ltd....> More

Suraj Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Suraj Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.11 11.74 28.71
Other Income 0.02 0.04 -50
Total Income 15.13 11.78 28.44
Total Expenses 12.16 10.52 15.59
Operating Profit 2.97 1.26 135.71
Net Profit 0.49 0.11 345.45
Equity Capital 11.4 11.4 -
> More on Suraj Products Ltd Financials Results

Suraj Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bil Energy Sys. 0.95 4.40 20.08
Bansal Roofing 59.95 3.36 19.78
Tulsyan NEC 12.70 -4.51 19.05
Suraj Products 16.50 4.76 18.81
Mukesh Steels 27.10 -4.91 17.80
Ankit Met.Power 1.26 -4.55 17.78
Ashirwad Steels 13.80 -4.83 17.25
> More on Suraj Products Ltd Peer Group

Suraj Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.40
> More on Suraj Products Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Suraj Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.71% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.83% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 9.93% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Suraj Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.45
16.50
Week Low/High 15.45
16.50
Month Low/High 15.45
18.00
YEAR Low/High 11.90
23.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
31.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Suraj Products: