JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Surana Corporation Ltd

Surana Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531102 Sector: Consumer
NSE: SURANACORP ISIN Code: INE357D01010
BSE 12:44 | 01 Feb Surana Corporation Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 10:50 | 05 Mar 1.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.20

 HIGH

1.20

 LOW

1.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.89
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 1.75
52-Week low 0.78
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.86
Buy Qty 600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.85
CLOSE 0.89
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 1.75
52-Week low 0.78
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.86
Buy Qty 600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Surana Corporation Ltd.

Surana Corporation Ltd

Surana Corporation, has decided t amalgamate Surana Jewellery Ltd and Rukma Industries Ltd with itself. And is in the process of getting requisite approval in for the same....> More

Surana Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   18.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jun 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -531.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Surana Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 100.94 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 100.95 -
Total Expenses 177.23 122.62 44.54
Operating Profit -177.23 -21.67 -717.86
Net Profit -217.16 -53.75 -304.02
Equity Capital 24.36 24.36 -
> More on Surana Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Surana Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sheetal Diamonds 6.55 2.02 3.28
Kkalpana Plastic 5.91 4.97 3.27
Sunraj Diamond 4.47 4.93 2.38
Surana Corp. 0.85 -4.49 2.07
Classic Diamonds 0.46 -4.17 1.80
Vaishnavi Gold 0.76 -3.80 1.50
Punit Commercial 17.90 1.99 0.43
> More on Surana Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Surana Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.28
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.41
> More on Surana Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Surana Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA -4.00% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.56% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -41.38% -11.11% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -91.83% -88.57% 17.24% 19.01%

Surana Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.85
0.85
Week Low/High 0.00
0.85
Month Low/High 0.00
0.85
YEAR Low/High 0.78
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.78
140.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Surana Corporation: