Surana Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531102
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: SURANACORP
|ISIN Code: INE357D01010
|BSE 12:44 | 01 Feb
|Surana Corporation Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 10:50 | 05 Mar
|1.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.20
|
HIGH
1.20
|
LOW
1.20
|OPEN
|0.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.89
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|1.75
|52-Week low
|0.78
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.86
|Buy Qty
|600.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.20
|VOLUME
|737
|52-Week high
|1.40
|52-Week low
|1.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.20
|Sell Qty
|808.00
About Surana Corporation Ltd.
Surana Corporation, has decided t amalgamate Surana Jewellery Ltd and Rukma Industries Ltd with itself. And is in the process of getting requisite approval in for the same....> More
Surana Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|18.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jun 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-531.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.00
Surana Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|100.94
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|100.95
|-
|Total Expenses
|177.23
|122.62
|44.54
|Operating Profit
|-177.23
|-21.67
|-717.86
|Net Profit
|-217.16
|-53.75
|-304.02
|Equity Capital
|24.36
|24.36
|-
Surana Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sheetal Diamonds
|6.55
|2.02
|3.28
|Kkalpana Plastic
|5.91
|4.97
|3.27
|Sunraj Diamond
|4.47
|4.93
|2.38
|Surana Corp.
|0.85
|-4.49
|2.07
|Classic Diamonds
|0.46
|-4.17
|1.80
|Vaishnavi Gold
|0.76
|-3.80
|1.50
|Punit Commercial
|17.90
|1.99
|0.43
Surana Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Surana Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|-4.00%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.56%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-41.38%
|-11.11%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-91.83%
|-88.57%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Surana Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.85
|
|0.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.85
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.85
|YEAR Low/High
|0.78
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.78
|
|140.00
