Surana Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513597 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: SURANAIND ISIN Code: INE659D01019
BSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 2.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.61

 HIGH

2.83

 LOW

2.61
NSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar 2.95 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.00

 HIGH

3.00

 LOW

2.70
About Surana Industries Ltd.

Surana Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'91, Surana Metals & Steels (India) (SMSI) was promoted by the Surana group under the guidance of G Surana. SMSI was initially engaged in trading of steel. The company is engaged in the manufacture of tor steel of 40, 50 and 60 grades and CTD bars and mild steel rounds with sizes ranging from 8 mm to 32 mm in addition to structurals like flats, squares and angles of various siz

Surana Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jul 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -126.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Surana Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.29 2.06 545.15
Other Income 0.73 0.45 62.22
Total Income 14.03 2.51 458.96
Total Expenses 64.04 4.02 1493.03
Operating Profit -50.01 -1.51 -3211.92
Net Profit -113.96 -45.18 -152.24
Equity Capital 50.91 50.91 -
> More on Surana Industries Ltd Financials Results

Surana Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Bajrang All. 17.50 -7.65 15.75
Vallabh Steels 31.35 -4.86 15.52
Unison Metals 44.65 -5.00 14.29
Surana Inds. 2.80 0.00 14.25
Mukesh Strips 37.55 -4.94 13.74
Pact Industries 2.76 -4.83 13.63
Natl. Gen. Inds. 22.95 0.00 12.69
> More on Surana Industries Ltd Peer Group

Surana Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.70
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.99
> More on Surana Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Surana Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.11% -6.35% 0.51% -0.30%
1 Month -22.22% -11.94% -1.12% -0.27%
3 Month -25.13% -13.24% 2.08% 1.57%
6 Month -10.26% -3.28% 5.47% 4.95%
1 Year -29.82% -22.37% 17.18% 16.80%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.07%

Surana Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.61
2.83
Week Low/High 2.61
3.00
Month Low/High 2.61
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.58
5.00
All TIME Low/High 2.40
448.00

