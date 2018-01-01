Surana Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513597
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: SURANAIND
|ISIN Code: INE659D01019
|BSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|2.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.61
|
HIGH
2.83
|
LOW
2.61
|NSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|2.95
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.00
|
HIGH
3.00
|
LOW
2.70
|OPEN
|2.61
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.80
|VOLUME
|7064
|52-Week high
|5.36
|52-Week low
|2.58
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|2.62
|Buy Qty
|450.00
|Sell Price
|2.80
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|3.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.95
|VOLUME
|89926
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.95
|Sell Qty
|3678.00
|OPEN
|2.61
|CLOSE
|2.80
|VOLUME
|7064
|52-Week high
|5.36
|52-Week low
|2.58
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|2.62
|Buy Qty
|450.00
|Sell Price
|2.80
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|3.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.95
|VOLUME
|89926
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14.25
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.95
|Sell Qty
|3678.00
About Surana Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in Mar.'91, Surana Metals & Steels (India) (SMSI) was promoted by the Surana group under the guidance of G Surana. SMSI was initially engaged in trading of steel. The company is engaged in the manufacture of tor steel of 40, 50 and 60 grades and CTD bars and mild steel rounds with sizes ranging from 8 mm to 32 mm in addition to structurals like flats, squares and angles of various siz...> More
Surana Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Jul 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-126.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.02
Announcement
Surana Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.29
|2.06
|545.15
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.45
|62.22
|Total Income
|14.03
|2.51
|458.96
|Total Expenses
|64.04
|4.02
|1493.03
|Operating Profit
|-50.01
|-1.51
|-3211.92
|Net Profit
|-113.96
|-45.18
|-152.24
|Equity Capital
|50.91
|50.91
|-
Surana Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sh. Bajrang All.
|17.50
|-7.65
|15.75
|Vallabh Steels
|31.35
|-4.86
|15.52
|Unison Metals
|44.65
|-5.00
|14.29
|Surana Inds.
|2.80
|0.00
|14.25
|Mukesh Strips
|37.55
|-4.94
|13.74
|Pact Industries
|2.76
|-4.83
|13.63
|Natl. Gen. Inds.
|22.95
|0.00
|12.69
Surana Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Surana Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.11%
|-6.35%
|0.51%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|-22.22%
|-11.94%
|-1.12%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|-25.13%
|-13.24%
|2.08%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|-10.26%
|-3.28%
|5.47%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|-29.82%
|-22.37%
|17.18%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.07%
Surana Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.61
|
|2.83
|Week Low/High
|2.61
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.61
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.58
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.40
|
|448.00
Quick Links for Surana Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices