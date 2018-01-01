Surana Telecom and Power Ltd

Originally incorporated as Surana Petroproducts Pvt Ltd in Aug.'89, Surana Telecom became a public limited company in Jul.'93. The company acquired its present name on 5 Aug.'94. The company is promoted by G M Surana, G P Surana, Narendra Surana and Devendra Surana. It belongs to the Surana group of companies. The company is engaged in the manufacture of heat-shrinkable jointing kits, cable spl...> More