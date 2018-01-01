JUST IN
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.

BSE: 517530 Sector: Others
NSE: SURANAT&P ISIN Code: INE130B01031
BSE 14:51 | 12 Mar 4.95 0.05
(1.02%)
OPEN

4.95

 HIGH

4.95

 LOW

4.78
NSE LIVE 15:12 | 12 Mar 4.85 -0.10
(-2.02%)
OPEN

4.90

 HIGH

5.05

 LOW

4.80
About Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd

Originally incorporated as Surana Petroproducts Pvt Ltd in Aug.'89, Surana Telecom became a public limited company in Jul.'93. The company acquired its present name on 5 Aug.'94. The company is promoted by G M Surana, G P Surana, Narendra Surana and Devendra Surana. It belongs to the Surana group of companies. The company is engaged in the manufacture of heat-shrinkable jointing kits, cable spl...> More

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   72
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.12
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.03 8.41 -4.52
Other Income 0.64 0.13 392.31
Total Income 8.66 8.53 1.52
Total Expenses 5.13 4.76 7.77
Operating Profit 3.53 3.77 -6.37
Net Profit 0.68 0.71 -4.23
Equity Capital 13.58 10.4 -
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Andhra Sugars 456.95 4.35 1238.79
Rasoi 37500.00 1.35 361.87
Gillanders Arbut 67.00 -4.22 142.98
Surana Telecom 4.95 1.02 71.87
Alchemist 10.68 0.28 14.48
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.11
Banks/FIs 0.48
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 21.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.73
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.00% -11.01% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.50% -13.39% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.18% -24.81% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 12.50% 7.78% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -0.80% -1.02% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -63.52% -62.11% 17.24% 19.02%

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.78
4.95
Week Low/High 4.78
6.00
Month Low/High 4.78
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.79
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.16
17.00

