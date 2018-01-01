You are here » Home
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.
|BSE: 517530
|Sector: Others
|NSE: SURANAT&P
|ISIN Code: INE130B01031
|
BSE
14:51 | 12 Mar
|
4.95
|
0.05
(1.02%)
|
OPEN
4.95
|
HIGH
4.95
|
LOW
4.78
|
NSE
LIVE
15:12 | 12 Mar
|
4.85
|
-0.10
(-2.02%)
|
OPEN
4.90
|
HIGH
5.05
|
LOW
4.80
About Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd
Originally incorporated as Surana Petroproducts Pvt Ltd in Aug.'89, Surana Telecom became a public limited company in Jul.'93. The company acquired its present name on 5 Aug.'94. The company is promoted by G M Surana, G P Surana, Narendra Surana and Devendra Surana. It belongs to the Surana group of companies.
The company is engaged in the manufacture of heat-shrinkable jointing kits, cable spl...> More
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.03
|8.41
|-4.52
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.13
|392.31
|Total Income
|8.66
|8.53
|1.52
|Total Expenses
|5.13
|4.76
|7.77
|Operating Profit
|3.53
|3.77
|-6.37
|Net Profit
|0.68
|0.71
|-4.23
|Equity Capital
|13.58
|10.4
| -
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd - Peer Group
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.00%
|-11.01%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.50%
|-13.39%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.18%
|-24.81%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|12.50%
|7.78%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-0.80%
|-1.02%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-63.52%
|-62.11%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.78
|
|4.95
|Week Low/High
|4.78
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|4.78
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.79
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.16
|
|17.00
Quick Links for Surana Telecom and Power: