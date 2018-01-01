JUST IN
Surat Textile Mills Ltd.

BSE: 530185 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE936A01025
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 4.61 0.14
(3.13%)
OPEN

4.42

 HIGH

4.69

 LOW

4.42
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Surat Textile Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Surat Textile Mills Ltd.

Surat Textile Mills Ltd

Incorported in 1945, Surat Textile Mills (STML), formerly known as Garden Cotton and Yarn, manufactures yarn and cloth. The company's three manufacturing plants are Located in Surat, Gujarat. In Mar.'95, it issued rights shares at a premium and FCDs. During 1994-95, STML privately placed secured redeemable PCDs with financial institutions. The above proceeds were utilised for the company's expa...

Surat Textile Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   102
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.54
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Surat Textile Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 57.17 41.51 37.73
Other Income 0.69 0.92 -25
Total Income 57.86 42.44 36.33
Total Expenses 53.11 37.85 40.32
Operating Profit 4.75 4.59 3.49
Net Profit 1.85 4.4 -57.95
Equity Capital 22.21 22.21 -
Surat Textile Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suditi Inds. 67.30 0.37 112.79
VTM 27.40 -3.69 110.15
Aarvee Denims 44.70 0.34 104.87
Surat Textile 4.61 3.13 102.39
Ludlow Jute 93.40 2.30 100.59
Gini Silk Mills 174.05 -4.89 97.29
Digjam 11.05 0.91 96.84
Surat Textile Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 5.34
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.20
Surat Textile Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.12% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.89% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -32.60% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 15.54% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 11.08% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 137.63% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Surat Textile Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.42
4.69
Week Low/High 4.41
5.00
Month Low/High 4.41
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.50
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
30.00

