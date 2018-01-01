You are here » Home
Surat Textile Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 530185
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE936A01025
|
BSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
4.61
|
0.14
(3.13%)
|
OPEN
4.42
|
HIGH
4.69
|
LOW
4.42
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Surat Textile Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.42
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.47
|VOLUME
|96847
|52-Week high
|9.05
|52-Week low
|3.50
|P/E
|8.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|102
|Buy Price
|4.60
|Buy Qty
|4313.00
|Sell Price
|4.61
|Sell Qty
|5000.00
About Surat Textile Mills Ltd.
Surat Textile Mills Ltd
Incorported in 1945, Surat Textile Mills (STML), formerly known as Garden Cotton and Yarn, manufactures yarn and cloth. The company's three manufacturing plants are Located in Surat, Gujarat.
In Mar.'95, it issued rights shares at a premium and FCDs. During 1994-95, STML privately placed secured redeemable PCDs with financial institutions. The above proceeds were utilised for the company's expa...> More
Surat Textile Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Surat Textile Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|57.17
|41.51
|37.73
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.92
|-25
|Total Income
|57.86
|42.44
|36.33
|Total Expenses
|53.11
|37.85
|40.32
|Operating Profit
|4.75
|4.59
|3.49
|Net Profit
|1.85
|4.4
|-57.95
|Equity Capital
|22.21
|22.21
| -
Surat Textile Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Surat Textile Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Surat Textile Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.12%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.89%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-32.60%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|15.54%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|11.08%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|137.63%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Surat Textile Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.42
|
|4.69
|Week Low/High
|4.41
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.41
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.50
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|30.00
Quick Links for Surat Textile Mills: