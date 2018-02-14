You are here » Home
Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531262
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE060N01019
BSE
13:36 | 27 Aug
Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.65
|VOLUME
|899
|52-Week high
|13.95
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.95
|Sell Qty
|21150.00
|OPEN
|13.95
|CLOSE
|14.65
|VOLUME
|899
|52-Week high
|13.95
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.95
|Sell Qty
|21150.00
About Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd.
Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd
Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-24.59%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.95
|
|13.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.95
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.95
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.95
|All TIME Low/High
|3.75
|
|137.00
Quick Links for Surya Industrial Corporation: