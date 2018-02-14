JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd

Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531262 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE060N01019
BSE 13:36 | 27 Aug Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.65
VOLUME 899
52-Week high 13.95
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 17
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.95
Sell Qty 21150.00
OPEN 13.95
CLOSE 14.65
VOLUME 899
52-Week high 13.95
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 17
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.95
Sell Qty 21150.00

About Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd.

Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd

Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.42 11.42 -87.57
Other Income -
Total Income 1.42 11.42 -87.57
Total Expenses 1.35 11.41 -88.17
Operating Profit 0.07 0.01 600
Net Profit 0.07 0.01 600
Equity Capital 12.33 12.33 -
> More on Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dunlop India 10.41 -2.16 126.98
Falcon Tyres 6.70 0.00 51.91
Govind Rubber 14.80 -3.58 32.32
Surya Indl. Corp 13.95 -4.78 17.20
Krypton Inds. 10.22 -4.93 15.02
> More on Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 8.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 84.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.51
> More on Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -24.59% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.95
13.95
Week Low/High 0.00
13.95
Month Low/High 0.00
13.95
YEAR Low/High 0.00
13.95
All TIME Low/High 3.75
137.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Surya Industrial Corporation: