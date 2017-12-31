You are here » Home
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 521022
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SURYAJYOTI
|ISIN Code: INE411C01017
|
BSE
15:09 | 22 May
|
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
10:57 | 31 Aug
|
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.10
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|4.72
|52-Week low
|3.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|4.30
|Buy Qty
|4900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|7.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.95
|VOLUME
|324
|52-Week high
|7.25
|52-Week low
|6.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|6.75
|Buy Qty
|1876.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd.
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.66
|17.5
|-16.23
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.38
|-89.47
|Total Income
|14.7
|17.88
|-17.79
|Total Expenses
|24.57
|43.9
|-44.03
|Operating Profit
|-9.87
|-26.02
|62.07
|Net Profit
|-11.08
|-35.55
|68.83
|Equity Capital
|19.66
|19.66
| -
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-44.52%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.30
|
|4.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.30
|YEAR Low/High
|3.90
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|92.00
