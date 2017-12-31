JUST IN
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 521022 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SURYAJYOTI ISIN Code: INE411C01017
BSE 15:09 | 22 May Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 10:57 | 31 Aug Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 4.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.10
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 4.72
52-Week low 3.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 4.30
Buy Qty 4900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd.

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills (SSML), originally a part of the Suryalakshmi group, was incorporated in May '83. Currently, R K Agarwal is its managing director. SSML has a cotton yarn spinning unit at Makhtal, Andhra Pradesh. The cost of the project, having an installed capacity of 15,120 spindles, was Rs 10.60 cr. Commercial production on the partial capacity of 5040 spindles started from Jan.'92. To...> More

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -63.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.66 17.5 -16.23
Other Income 0.04 0.38 -89.47
Total Income 14.7 17.88 -17.79
Total Expenses 24.57 43.9 -44.03
Operating Profit -9.87 -26.02 62.07
Net Profit -11.08 -35.55 68.83
Equity Capital 19.66 19.66 -
> More on Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd Financials Results

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Filatex Fash. 3.01 -1.31 8.75
Padam Cotton 22.20 -4.93 8.59
Sri Nacha. Cott. 19.75 4.22 8.49
Suryajyoti Spg. 4.30 4.88 8.45
Southern Latex 11.47 -4.97 8.44
Eskay K`n'IT(I) 0.30 3.45 8.42
Shree Bhavya 8.80 -4.56 8.36
> More on Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Group

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.27
Banks/FIs 3.24
FIIs 5.22
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.90
> More on Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -44.52% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.30
4.30
Week Low/High 0.00
4.30
Month Low/High 0.00
4.30
YEAR Low/High 3.90
5.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
92.00

