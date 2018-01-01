Suryakrupa Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511185
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE381N01019
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 27 Dec
|Suryakrupa Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Suryakrupa Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.89
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.61
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|5.89
|52-Week low
|5.89
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|5.89
|Buy Qty
|550.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Suryakrupa Finance Ltd.
Suryakrupa Finance Limited (SFL) was incorporated on 6th November 1986 as a Public Limited Company. The Certificate of commencement of business was obtained on 27th February. 1987 from the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra Bombay. The primary objective of the company is to carry on the business of leasing hiring selling letting hire-purchase and as a hire-purchase finance company carrying on as i...> More
Suryakrupa Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-3.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.91
Announcement
-
Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017.
-
-
Submission Of Quarterly/ Half Yearly Unaudited Financial Result For The Period Ended On 30Th Sept. 2
Suryakrupa Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|1
|1
|-
Suryakrupa Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Std. Capital Mkt
|1.67
|0.00
|0.67
|Safal Securities
|1.27
|0.79
|0.64
|Charms Inds.
|1.49
|-4.49
|0.61
|Suryakrupa Fin.
|5.89
|4.99
|0.59
|Mid East Port.
|1.96
|4.81
|0.59
|Matra Realty
|0.46
|-4.17
|0.56
|Minolta Finance
|0.52
|-3.70
|0.52
Suryakrupa Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Suryakrupa Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.44%
|-0.63%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.18%
|-0.60%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.01%
|1.24%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.40%
|4.61%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.10%
|16.42%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.16%
|18.68%
Suryakrupa Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.89
|
|5.89
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.89
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.89
|YEAR Low/High
|5.89
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|14.00
Quick Links for Suryakrupa Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices