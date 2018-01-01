JUST IN
Suryakrupa Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511185 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE381N01019
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 27 Dec Suryakrupa Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Suryakrupa Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.89
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.61
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 5.89
52-Week low 5.89
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 5.89
Buy Qty 550.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Suryakrupa Finance Ltd.

Suryakrupa Finance Ltd

Suryakrupa Finance Limited (SFL) was incorporated on 6th November 1986 as a Public Limited Company. The Certificate of commencement of business was obtained on 27th February. 1987 from the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra Bombay. The primary objective of the company is to carry on the business of leasing hiring selling letting hire-purchase and as a hire-purchase finance company carrying on as i...> More

Suryakrupa Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Suryakrupa Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 1 1 -
Suryakrupa Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Std. Capital Mkt 1.67 0.00 0.67
Safal Securities 1.27 0.79 0.64
Charms Inds. 1.49 -4.49 0.61
Suryakrupa Fin. 5.89 4.99 0.59
Mid East Port. 1.96 4.81 0.59
Matra Realty 0.46 -4.17 0.56
Minolta Finance 0.52 -3.70 0.52
Suryakrupa Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.33
Suryakrupa Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.44% -0.63%
1 Month NA NA -1.18% -0.60%
3 Month NA NA 2.01% 1.24%
6 Month NA NA 5.40% 4.61%
1 Year NA NA 17.10% 16.42%
3 Year NA NA 17.16% 18.68%

Suryakrupa Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.89
5.89
Week Low/High 0.00
5.89
Month Low/High 0.00
5.89
YEAR Low/High 5.89
6.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
14.00

