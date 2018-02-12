Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd

A part of the Suryalakshmi group, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills (SCML) was incorporated in 1962 and manufactures cotton and synthetic yarn with two units in Mahaboobnagar district, Andhra Pradesh. L N Agarwal is the Chairman and Managing Director. SCML spent about Rs 40 cr on modernisation of its units in the past. A 100% export-oriented spinning mill with a capacity of 25,000 spindles was set up a...> More