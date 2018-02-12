You are here » Home
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 521200
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SURYALAXMI
|ISIN Code: INE713B01026
|
BSE
15:16 | 12 Mar
|
72.05
|
-0.95
(-1.30%)
|
OPEN
74.55
|
HIGH
74.55
|
LOW
72.00
|
NSE
LIVE
15:23 | 12 Mar
|
72.45
|
-0.75
(-1.02%)
|
OPEN
73.75
|
HIGH
73.80
|
LOW
72.45
|OPEN
|74.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.00
|VOLUME
|102979
|52-Week high
|122.00
|52-Week low
|72.00
|P/E
|31.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|120
|Buy Price
|72.05
|Buy Qty
|70.00
|Sell Price
|73.00
|Sell Qty
|140.00
About Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd.
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd
A part of the Suryalakshmi group, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills (SCML) was incorporated in 1962 and manufactures cotton and synthetic yarn with two units in Mahaboobnagar district, Andhra Pradesh. L N Agarwal is the Chairman and Managing Director.
SCML spent about Rs 40 cr on modernisation of its units in the past. A 100% export-oriented spinning mill with a capacity of 25,000 spindles was set up a...> More
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|168.35
|145.44
|15.75
|Other Income
|1.22
|0.38
|221.05
|Total Income
|169.57
|145.82
|16.29
|Total Expenses
|152.17
|128.89
|18.06
|Operating Profit
|17.4
|16.92
|2.84
|Net Profit
|0.2
|-0.62
|132.26
|Equity Capital
|16.67
|16.67
| -
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.57%
|-8.81%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.94%
|-17.06%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.31%
|-17.81%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-22.36%
|-21.80%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-34.74%
|-33.93%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-25.68%
|-21.72%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|72.00
|
|74.55
|Week Low/High
|72.00
|
|80.00
|Month Low/High
|72.00
|
|89.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.00
|
|122.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.63
|
|270.00
Quick Links for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills: