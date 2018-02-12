JUST IN
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd.

BSE: 521200 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SURYALAXMI ISIN Code: INE713B01026
BSE 15:16 | 12 Mar 72.05 -0.95
(-1.30%)
OPEN

74.55

 HIGH

74.55

 LOW

72.00
NSE LIVE 15:23 | 12 Mar 72.45 -0.75
(-1.02%)
OPEN

73.75

 HIGH

73.80

 LOW

72.45
OPEN 74.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.00
VOLUME 102979
52-Week high 122.00
52-Week low 72.00
P/E 31.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 120
Buy Price 72.05
Buy Qty 70.00
Sell Price 73.00
Sell Qty 140.00
About Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd

A part of the Suryalakshmi group, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills (SCML) was incorporated in 1962 and manufactures cotton and synthetic yarn with two units in Mahaboobnagar district, Andhra Pradesh. L N Agarwal is the Chairman and Managing Director. SCML spent about Rs 40 cr on modernisation of its units in the past. A 100% export-oriented spinning mill with a capacity of 25,000 spindles was set up a...

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   120
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 170.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 168.35 145.44 15.75
Other Income 1.22 0.38 221.05
Total Income 169.57 145.82 16.29
Total Expenses 152.17 128.89 18.06
Operating Profit 17.4 16.92 2.84
Net Profit 0.2 -0.62 132.26
Equity Capital 16.67 16.67 -
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kallam Spinning 31.30 -0.63 133.96
Maral Overseas 31.85 2.25 132.21
APM Inds. 55.70 -0.71 120.31
Suryalak. Cott. 72.05 -1.30 120.11
Premco Global 354.70 0.91 118.47
Suditi Inds. 67.30 0.37 112.79
VTM 27.40 -3.69 110.15
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.94
Banks/FIs 0.52
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.27
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.57% -8.81% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.94% -17.06% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.31% -17.81% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -22.36% -21.80% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -34.74% -33.93% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -25.68% -21.72% 17.24% 19.02%

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 72.00
74.55
Week Low/High 72.00
80.00
Month Low/High 72.00
89.00
YEAR Low/High 72.00
122.00
All TIME Low/High 1.63
270.00

