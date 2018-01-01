Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd

Suryalata Spinning Mills (SSML) was incorporated in May '83 in Hyderabad. The company has a modern plant at Kaluakurthy, Andhra Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 17,152 spindles and 672 rotors for the manufacture of cotton yarn and blended yarn. It has another plant at Ramtek in Maharashtra. SSML commenced commercial production in 1986-87. In May '92, the company came out with zero-intere...> More