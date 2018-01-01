JUST IN
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 514138 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE132C01027
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 136.00 0.40
(0.29%)
OPEN

140.05

 HIGH

140.05

 LOW

134.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd.

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd

Suryalata Spinning Mills (SSML) was incorporated in May '83 in Hyderabad. The company has a modern plant at Kaluakurthy, Andhra Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 17,152 spindles and 672 rotors for the manufacture of cotton yarn and blended yarn. It has another plant at Ramtek in Maharashtra. SSML commenced commercial production in 1986-87. In May '92, the company came out with zero-intere...

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   58
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 227.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 85.96 78.11 10.05
Other Income 0.35 1.13 -69.03
Total Income 86.31 79.24 8.92
Total Expenses 79.47 72.26 9.98
Operating Profit 6.84 6.98 -2.01
Net Profit 2.01 1.92 4.69
Equity Capital 4.27 4.27 -
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Deepak Spinners 84.60 -1.63 60.83
Raghuvir Synth 155.00 3.26 60.14
Manomay Tex 46.55 -6.71 59.03
Suryalata Spg. 136.00 0.29 58.07
Vijay Textiles 43.10 -4.86 56.59
Mahalaxmi Rubtec 49.30 -1.20 56.55
Sambandam Spg. 132.00 -2.62 56.23
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.36
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.80
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.09% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.88% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.90% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.49% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -14.89% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -26.76% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 134.55
140.05
Week Low/High 132.10
153.00
Month Low/High 132.10
178.00
YEAR Low/High 123.00
213.00
All TIME Low/High 2.83
213.00

