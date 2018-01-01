You are here » Home
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 514138
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE132C01027
|
BSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
136.00
|
0.40
(0.29%)
|
OPEN
140.05
|
HIGH
140.05
|
LOW
134.55
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|140.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|135.60
|VOLUME
|920
|52-Week high
|213.25
|52-Week low
|123.00
|P/E
|7.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58
|Buy Price
|136.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|142.95
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd.
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd
Suryalata Spinning Mills (SSML) was incorporated in May '83 in Hyderabad. The company has a modern plant at Kaluakurthy, Andhra Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 17,152 spindles and 672 rotors for the manufacture of cotton yarn and blended yarn. It has another plant at Ramtek in Maharashtra. SSML commenced commercial production in 1986-87.
In May '92, the company came out with zero-intere...> More
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|85.96
|78.11
|10.05
|Other Income
|0.35
|1.13
|-69.03
|Total Income
|86.31
|79.24
|8.92
|Total Expenses
|79.47
|72.26
|9.98
|Operating Profit
|6.84
|6.98
|-2.01
|Net Profit
|2.01
|1.92
|4.69
|Equity Capital
|4.27
|4.27
| -
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.09%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.88%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.90%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.49%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-14.89%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-26.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|134.55
|
|140.05
|Week Low/High
|132.10
|
|153.00
|Month Low/High
|132.10
|
|178.00
|YEAR Low/High
|123.00
|
|213.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.83
|
|213.00
