Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd

Promoted by L N Agarwal and B N Agarwal & Associates, in Dec.'78, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills (SSML) manufactured high count cotton yarn for hosiery and for weaving upto 1992-93. Later, it diversified into the production of lower count blended yarn such as millange and polyester viscose yarn. The end-user segments are hosiery, garments and textiles. Other group companies are Suryavanshi Cotton Mill...> More