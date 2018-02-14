JUST IN
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 514140 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SURYVANSPG ISIN Code: INE431C01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 6.36 0.30
(4.95%)
OPEN

5.80

 HIGH

6.36

 LOW

5.77
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd.

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd

Promoted by L N Agarwal and B N Agarwal & Associates, in Dec.'78, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills (SSML) manufactured high count cotton yarn for hosiery and for weaving upto 1992-93. Later, it diversified into the production of lower count blended yarn such as millange and polyester viscose yarn. The end-user segments are hosiery, garments and textiles. Other group companies are Suryavanshi Cotton Mill

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -14.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.31 11.84 -63.6
Other Income 2.14 0.04 5250
Total Income 6.45 11.88 -45.71
Total Expenses 7.2 14.62 -50.75
Operating Profit -0.76 -2.74 72.26
Net Profit -3.03 -4.56 33.55
Equity Capital 4.91 4.91 -
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharat Textiles 5.50 4.96 3.22
Uniworth 0.94 -1.05 3.20
Nutech Global 10.00 -4.31 3.20
Suryavanshi Spg. 6.36 4.95 3.12
Simplex Mills 9.98 -4.95 2.99
Thambbi Modern 5.11 -3.95 2.94
Vandana Knitwear 0.27 0.00 2.89
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.07
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 28.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.17
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -17.72% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year -31.02% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year -37.46% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.77
6.36
Week Low/High 5.51
6.36
Month Low/High 5.51
8.00
YEAR Low/High 5.51
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.35
220.00

