Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 514140
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SURYVANSPG
|ISIN Code: INE431C01023
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
6.36
|
0.30
(4.95%)
|
OPEN
5.80
|
HIGH
6.36
|
LOW
5.77
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.06
|VOLUME
|175
|52-Week high
|11.05
|52-Week low
|5.51
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.35
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.80
|CLOSE
|6.06
|VOLUME
|175
|52-Week high
|11.05
|52-Week low
|5.51
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.35
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.12
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd.
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd
Promoted by L N Agarwal and B N Agarwal & Associates, in Dec.'78, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills (SSML) manufactured high count cotton yarn for hosiery and for weaving upto 1992-93. Later, it diversified into the production of lower count blended yarn such as millange and polyester viscose yarn. The end-user segments are hosiery, garments and textiles. Other group companies are Suryavanshi Cotton Mill...> More
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.31
|11.84
|-63.6
|Other Income
|2.14
|0.04
|5250
|Total Income
|6.45
|11.88
|-45.71
|Total Expenses
|7.2
|14.62
|-50.75
|Operating Profit
|-0.76
|-2.74
|72.26
|Net Profit
|-3.03
|-4.56
|33.55
|Equity Capital
|4.91
|4.91
| -
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-17.72%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|-31.02%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|-37.46%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.77
|
|6.36
|Week Low/High
|5.51
|
|6.36
|Month Low/High
|5.51
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.51
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.35
|
|220.00
