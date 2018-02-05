JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519604 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE565E01016
BSE 11:43 | 05 Feb Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 8.69
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.69
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 10.90
52-Week low 7.86
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 8.30
Buy Qty 12.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 8.69
CLOSE 8.69
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 10.90
52-Week low 7.86
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 8.30
Buy Qty 12.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd.

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Expenses 0.36 0.56 -35.71
Operating Profit -0.32 -0.52 38.46
Net Profit -0.38 -0.59 35.59
Equity Capital 3.96 3.96 -
> More on Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Crown Tours 12.35 -5.00 3.83
Excel Castro 0.87 -4.40 3.54
Mahasagar Travel 4.42 -4.95 3.47
Suryo Foods 8.30 -4.49 3.29
Timbor Home 2.21 -4.74 3.26
City Online Ser. 6.26 0.00 3.23
Valuemart Retail 11.02 4.95 3.09
> More on Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.74
Banks/FIs 2.20
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.07
Indian Public 37.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.15
> More on Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.30
8.69
Week Low/High 0.00
8.69
Month Low/High 0.00
8.69
YEAR Low/High 7.86
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
32.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Suryo Foods & Industries: