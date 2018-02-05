You are here » Home
Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519604
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE565E01016
|
BSE
11:43 | 05 Feb
|
Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.69
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.69
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|10.90
|52-Week low
|7.86
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|8.30
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|8.69
|CLOSE
|8.69
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|10.90
|52-Week low
|7.86
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|8.30
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.30
|
|8.69
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.69
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.69
|YEAR Low/High
|7.86
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|32.00
