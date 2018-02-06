You are here » Home
» Company
» Suven Life Sciences Ltd
Suven Life Sciences Ltd.
|BSE: 530239
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: SUVEN
|ISIN Code: INE495B01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
178.70
|
1.85
(1.05%)
|
OPEN
178.65
|
HIGH
182.00
|
LOW
177.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
178.15
|
1.70
(0.96%)
|
OPEN
177.55
|
HIGH
181.80
|
LOW
177.35
|OPEN
|178.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|176.85
|VOLUME
|58158
|52-Week high
|250.80
|52-Week low
|155.00
|P/E
|16.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,275
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|178.00
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|177.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|176.45
|VOLUME
|242326
|52-Week high
|250.80
|52-Week low
|155.00
|P/E
|16.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,275
|Buy Price
|177.30
|Buy Qty
|38.00
|Sell Price
|177.45
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|178.65
|CLOSE
|176.85
|VOLUME
|58158
|52-Week high
|250.80
|52-Week low
|155.00
|P/E
|16.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,275
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|178.00
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|177.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|176.45
|VOLUME
|242326
|52-Week high
|250.80
|52-Week low
|155.00
|P/E
|16.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2274.85
|Buy Price
|177.30
|Buy Qty
|38.00
|Sell Price
|177.45
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Suven Life Sciences Ltd.
Suven Life Sciences Ltd
Incorporated in Mar.'89 as a private limited company, Suven Pharmaceuticals (SPL) was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'95. It was promoted by Jasti Sudha Rani and Jasti Venkateswarlu, who is the present managing director.
In Mar.'95, SPL came out with a public issue of 9.8 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 aggregating Rs 4.9 cr to part-finance the company's project for the...> More
Suven Life Sciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Suven Life Sciences Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Suven Life Sciences Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|163.66
|115.55
|41.64
|Other Income
|3.29
|4.9
|-32.86
|Total Income
|166.95
|120.45
|38.61
|Total Expenses
|112.27
|78.69
|42.67
|Operating Profit
|54.68
|41.76
|30.94
|Net Profit
|34.6
|24.27
|42.56
|Equity Capital
|12.73
|12.73
| -
Suven Life Sciences Ltd - Peer Group
Suven Life Sciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Suven Life Sciences Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.54%
|-6.85%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.63%
|-8.85%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.98%
|-8.64%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.23%
|12.43%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|6.18%
|5.35%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-31.55%
|-23.82%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Suven Life Sciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|177.00
|
|182.00
|Week Low/High
|168.65
|
|193.00
|Month Low/High
|168.65
|
|206.00
|YEAR Low/High
|155.00
|
|251.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|339.00
Quick Links for Suven Life Sciences: