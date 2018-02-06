JUST IN
Suven Life Sciences Ltd.

BSE: 530239 Sector: Health care
NSE: SUVEN ISIN Code: INE495B01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 178.70 1.85
(1.05%)
OPEN

178.65

 HIGH

182.00

 LOW

177.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 178.15 1.70
(0.96%)
OPEN

177.55

 HIGH

181.80

 LOW

177.35
OPEN 178.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 176.85
VOLUME 58158
52-Week high 250.80
52-Week low 155.00
P/E 16.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,275
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 178.00
Sell Qty 100.00
About Suven Life Sciences Ltd.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'89 as a private limited company, Suven Pharmaceuticals (SPL) was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'95. It was promoted by Jasti Sudha Rani and Jasti Venkateswarlu, who is the present managing director. In Mar.'95, SPL came out with a public issue of 9.8 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 aggregating Rs 4.9 cr to part-finance the company's project for the...

Suven Life Sciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,275
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.73
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.57
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Suven Life Sciences Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 163.66 115.55 41.64
Other Income 3.29 4.9 -32.86
Total Income 166.95 120.45 38.61
Total Expenses 112.27 78.69 42.67
Operating Profit 54.68 41.76 30.94
Net Profit 34.6 24.27 42.56
Equity Capital 12.73 12.73 -
Suven Life Sciences Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Merck 1518.70 1.10 2521.04
J B Chem & Pharm 301.25 0.35 2516.94
Astrazeneca Phar 975.75 -0.70 2439.38
Suven Life Scie. 178.70 1.05 2274.85
Indoco Remedies 241.45 -0.25 2224.96
Claris Lifescien 395.35 -0.32 2157.42
Sequent Scien. 83.60 -1.12 2037.75
Suven Life Sciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.00
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 2.11
Insurance 0.38
Mutual Funds 5.08
Indian Public 24.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.54
Suven Life Sciences Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.54% -6.85% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.63% -8.85% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.98% -8.64% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.23% 12.43% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 6.18% 5.35% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -31.55% -23.82% 17.24% 19.01%

Suven Life Sciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 177.00
182.00
Week Low/High 168.65
193.00
Month Low/High 168.65
206.00
YEAR Low/High 155.00
251.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
339.00

