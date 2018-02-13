You are here » Home
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531640
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE936N01010
|
BSE
13:40 | 25 Apr
|
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.00
|VOLUME
|5800
|52-Week high
|19.95
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd.
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.05
|
|19.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.95
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.95
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.95
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|20.00
Quick Links for Suvidha Infraestate Corporation: