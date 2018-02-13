JUST IN
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531640 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE936N01010
BSE 13:40 | 25 Apr Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 18.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.00
VOLUME 5800
52-Week high 19.95
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd.

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] -124.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.06 0.03 100
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.03 -100
Net Profit -0.24 -0.02 -1100
Equity Capital 8.39 8.39 -
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prerna Infra. 18.50 2.21 22.27
Lok Housing 4.11 -4.86 19.21
Premier Energy 4.60 -1.92 19.02
Suvidha Infra. 19.95 5.00 17.95
Sam Inds. 16.15 -4.15 17.91
Popular Estate 12.05 -0.25 16.87
Indo Pacific Pro 1.63 0.62 16.38
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.86
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.91
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.05
19.95
Week Low/High 0.00
19.95
Month Low/High 0.00
19.95
YEAR Low/High 0.00
19.95
All TIME Low/High 1.60
20.00

