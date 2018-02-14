JUST IN
Svam Software Ltd.

BSE: 523722 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE119B01018
BSE 14:47 | 08 Mar 0.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.80

 HIGH

0.80

 LOW

0.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Svam Software Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Svam Software Ltd.

Svam Software Ltd

Incorporated in 1992, Swam Software was promoted under the leadership of P K Sandell as its chairman and Anil Bansal as its managing director. It offers services in the areas of turnkey software projects, communication and networking, system re-engineering, corporate and professional programs, software conversion/migration/redesign, GIS, customised software development, product development, facili...> More

Svam Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Svam Software Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 0.16 -56.25
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.1 0.16 -37.5
Total Expenses 0.06 0.09 -33.33
Operating Profit 0.04 0.07 -42.86
Net Profit 0.02 0.05 -60
Equity Capital 16.89 16.89 -
Svam Software Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Covidh Technolog 1.42 -1.39 1.51
Emed.com Techno 4.44 0.00 1.50
Pagaria Ener. 3.25 -4.97 1.41
Svam Software 0.80 0.00 1.35
Seshachal Tech. 1.81 -4.74 1.26
Shyama Infosys 1.19 0.00 1.20
Mangalya Soft. 1.13 0.00 1.13
Svam Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.46
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 72.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.63
Svam Software Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.56% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 42.86% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 66.67% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Svam Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.80
0.80
Week Low/High 0.80
1.00
Month Low/High 0.74
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.37
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.36
49.00

