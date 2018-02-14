Svam Software Ltd.
|BSE: 523722
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE119B01018
|BSE 14:47 | 08 Mar
|0.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.80
|
HIGH
0.80
|
LOW
0.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Svam Software Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.80
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|0.93
|52-Week low
|0.37
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.80
|Sell Qty
|1149.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Svam Software Ltd.
Incorporated in 1992, Swam Software was promoted under the leadership of P K Sandell as its chairman and Anil Bansal as its managing director. It offers services in the areas of turnkey software projects, communication and networking, system re-engineering, corporate and professional programs, software conversion/migration/redesign, GIS, customised software development, product development, facili...> More
Svam Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
-
-
-
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR DECEMBER 2017 AND OTHER BISINESS
-
-
Revised Unaudited Quarterly Result For The Quarter Ended September 2017 As Per IND-AS
Svam Software Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.07
|0.16
|-56.25
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.16
|-37.5
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.09
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.07
|-42.86
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.05
|-60
|Equity Capital
|16.89
|16.89
|-
Svam Software Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Covidh Technolog
|1.42
|-1.39
|1.51
|Emed.com Techno
|4.44
|0.00
|1.50
|Pagaria Ener.
|3.25
|-4.97
|1.41
|Svam Software
|0.80
|0.00
|1.35
|Seshachal Tech.
|1.81
|-4.74
|1.26
|Shyama Infosys
|1.19
|0.00
|1.20
|Mangalya Soft.
|1.13
|0.00
|1.13
Svam Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Svam Software Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.56%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|42.86%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|66.67%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Svam Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.80
|
|0.80
|Week Low/High
|0.80
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.74
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.37
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.36
|
|49.00
Quick Links for Svam Software:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices