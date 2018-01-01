You are here » Home
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.
|BSE: 503624
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE406N01014
|
BSE
LIVE
14:00 | 19 Jan
|
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|207.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|207.50
|VOLUME
|3
|52-Week high
|208.10
|52-Week low
|197.15
|P/E
|185.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|291
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|197.15
|Sell Qty
|197.00
|OPEN
|207.50
|CLOSE
|207.50
|VOLUME
|3
|52-Week high
|208.10
|52-Week low
|197.15
|P/E
|185.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|291
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|197.15
|Sell Qty
|197.00
About Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.28
|0.73
|-61.64
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.06
|100
|Total Income
|0.41
|0.79
|-48.1
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.54
|-83.33
|Operating Profit
|0.31
|0.25
|24
|Net Profit
|0.31
|0.18
|72.22
|Equity Capital
|14.75
|14.75
| -
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd - Peer Group
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.98%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|3.76%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.23%
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|197.15
|
|207.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|207.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|207.50
|YEAR Low/High
|197.15
|
|208.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.14
|
|210.00
