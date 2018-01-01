JUST IN
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.

BSE: 503624 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE406N01014
BSE LIVE 14:00 | 19 Jan Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 207.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 207.50
VOLUME 3
52-Week high 208.10
52-Week low 197.15
P/E 185.99
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 291
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 197.15
Sell Qty 197.00
About Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   291
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 185.99
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.28 0.73 -61.64
Other Income 0.12 0.06 100
Total Income 0.41 0.79 -48.1
Total Expenses 0.09 0.54 -83.33
Operating Profit 0.31 0.25 24
Net Profit 0.31 0.18 72.22
Equity Capital 14.75 14.75 -
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Praxis Home 161.00 1.90 396.70
Sakuma Exports 167.50 -1.03 357.28
Pritika Auto 185.00 4.08 324.86
Svaraj Trading 197.15 -4.99 290.80
Aditya Consumer 193.70 -9.99 283.38
PS IT Infra 52.45 -1.96 281.97
Partani Applianc 215.90 -2.00 265.77
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 7.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 58.39
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -1.01%
1 Month NA NA -1.58% -0.98%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.85%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.21%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 15.97%
3 Year 3.76% NA 16.69% 18.23%

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 197.15
207.50
Week Low/High 0.00
207.50
Month Low/High 0.00
207.50
YEAR Low/High 197.15
208.00
All TIME Low/High 7.14
210.00

