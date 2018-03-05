SVC Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524488
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ATVPETRO
|ISIN Code: INE038B01010
|BSE 13:18 | 05 Mar
|0.76
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.76
|
HIGH
0.76
|
LOW
0.73
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SVC Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About SVC Industries Ltd.
Formerly known as ATV Petrochem, SVC Superchem (SVCL) was incorporated in 1989. Suresh Chaturvedi is the chairman and managing director. The company which was earlier engaged in trading in steels and chemicals like benzoplast, acetone, pine oil, toluene, benzene, phenol, etc, had discontinued the trading activities in Jul.'94 to concentrate on its PTA project. SVCL has a technical collaboration...> More
SVC Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
Announcement
-
Result Of The Postal Ballot-Disclosure Of Voting Results As Per Regulation 44 Of The SEBI (Listing O
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Month Ended On 31St Dec2017
-
Board Meeting Of SVC Industries Limited Scheduled On 14Th Feb2018
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec2018
-
SVC Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2015
|Sep 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|161.86
|161.86
|-
SVC Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Diamines & Chem.
|99.90
|-0.65
|97.70
|Hind.Fluoro Carb
|9.54
|-4.70
|18.70
|Polychem
|381.30
|-1.20
|15.25
|SVC Industries
|0.76
|0.00
|12.40
|Unimers India
|5.67
|-4.87
|9.02
|Rama Petrochem
|4.75
|-4.81
|4.97
SVC Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-17.39%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|2.70%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
SVC Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.73
|
|0.76
|Week Low/High
|0.73
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.73
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.58
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|38.00
