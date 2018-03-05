JUST IN
SVC Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524488 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ATVPETRO ISIN Code: INE038B01010
BSE 13:18 | 05 Mar 0.76 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.76

 HIGH

0.76

 LOW

0.73
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan SVC Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About SVC Industries Ltd.

SVC Industries Ltd

Formerly known as ATV Petrochem, SVC Superchem (SVCL) was incorporated in 1989. Suresh Chaturvedi is the chairman and managing director. The company which was earlier engaged in trading in steels and chemicals like benzoplast, acetone, pine oil, toluene, benzene, phenol, etc, had discontinued the trading activities in Jul.'94 to concentrate on its PTA project. SVCL has a technical collaboration...> More

SVC Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SVC Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2015 Sep 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 161.86 161.86 -
SVC Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Diamines & Chem. 99.90 -0.65 97.70
Hind.Fluoro Carb 9.54 -4.70 18.70
Polychem 381.30 -1.20 15.25
SVC Industries 0.76 0.00 12.40
Unimers India 5.67 -4.87 9.02
Rama Petrochem 4.75 -4.81 4.97
SVC Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 45.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.11
SVC Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -17.39% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 2.70% NA 17.24% 19.01%

SVC Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.73
0.76
Week Low/High 0.73
1.00
Month Low/High 0.73
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.58
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
38.00

Quick Links for SVC Industries: