SVC Resources Ltd.
|BSE: 512449
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE254H01044
|BSE LIVE 14:28 | 15 Feb
|14.95
|
0.40
(2.75%)
|
OPEN
14.95
|
HIGH
14.95
|
LOW
14.95
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SVC Resources Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.55
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|14.95
|52-Week low
|7.70
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.95
|Sell Qty
|675.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About SVC Resources Ltd.
SVC Resources Limited (SVCRL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of extraction, processing and sale of Ore and exploration and development of mining assets. Its activities include mining of iron ore and trading in minerals. It primarily operates in the business segment of mining and trading of iron ore, white earth, ochre, manganese and laterite. Its mines are locate...> More
SVC Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-3.57
Announcement
-
-
Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017
-
-
SVC Resources Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.08
|-75
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|0.01
|-300
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|0.01
|-300
|Equity Capital
|6.95
|6.95
|-
SVC Resources Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Himalaya Granite
|57.75
|5.00
|13.40
|GREENETH.RES&PRO
|0.39
|-4.88
|11.66
|Impex Ferro Tech
|1.25
|-0.79
|10.99
|SVC Resources
|14.95
|2.75
|10.41
|Resurgere Mines
|0.48
|-4.00
|9.55
|South. Magnesium
|22.80
|-5.00
|6.84
|Rajdarshan Inds
|16.90
|0.00
|5.26
SVC Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SVC Resources Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.39%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.36%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.12%
|1.48%
|6 Month
|49.50%
|NA
|5.52%
|4.86%
|1 Year
|75.88%
|NA
|17.23%
|16.70%
|3 Year
|39.72%
|NA
|17.29%
|18.97%
SVC Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.95
|
|14.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.95
|Month Low/High
|14.95
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.70
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.40
|
|1345.00
Quick Links for SVC Resources:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices