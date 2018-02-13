JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » SVC Resources Ltd

SVC Resources Ltd.

BSE: 512449 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE254H01044
BSE LIVE 14:28 | 15 Feb 14.95 0.40
(2.75%)
OPEN

14.95

 HIGH

14.95

 LOW

14.95
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan SVC Resources Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 14.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.55
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 14.95
52-Week low 7.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.95
Sell Qty 675.00
OPEN 14.95
CLOSE 14.55
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 14.95
52-Week low 7.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.95
Sell Qty 675.00

About SVC Resources Ltd.

SVC Resources Ltd

SVC Resources Limited (SVCRL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of extraction, processing and sale of Ore and exploration and development of mining assets. Its activities include mining of iron ore and trading in minerals. It primarily operates in the business segment of mining and trading of iron ore, white earth, ochre, manganese and laterite. Its mines are locate...> More

SVC Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SVC Resources Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.1 -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.08 -75
Operating Profit -0.02 0.01 -300
Net Profit -0.02 0.01 -300
Equity Capital 6.95 6.95 -
> More on SVC Resources Ltd Financials Results

SVC Resources Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Himalaya Granite 57.75 5.00 13.40
GREENETH.RES&PRO 0.39 -4.88 11.66
Impex Ferro Tech 1.25 -0.79 10.99
SVC Resources 14.95 2.75 10.41
Resurgere Mines 0.48 -4.00 9.55
South. Magnesium 22.80 -5.00 6.84
Rajdarshan Inds 16.90 0.00 5.26
> More on SVC Resources Ltd Peer Group

SVC Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.09
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.66
> More on SVC Resources Ltd Share Holding Pattern

SVC Resources Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.55% -0.39%
1 Month NA NA -1.07% -0.36%
3 Month NA NA 2.12% 1.48%
6 Month 49.50% NA 5.52% 4.86%
1 Year 75.88% NA 17.23% 16.70%
3 Year 39.72% NA 17.29% 18.97%

SVC Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.95
14.95
Week Low/High 0.00
14.95
Month Low/High 14.95
15.00
YEAR Low/High 7.70
15.00
All TIME Low/High 6.40
1345.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for SVC Resources: