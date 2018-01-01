SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd

An ISO 9001:2000 certified company; India's largest private sector onshore services provider and offers the most diverse range of upstream services are collectively known as Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration Services Limited (SVOGESL). The Company was incorporated on 5th December 1989 and rapidly evolved to emerge as a key player in the upstream sector of the hydrocarbon industry. Headquartered in N...> More