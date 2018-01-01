JUST IN
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd.

BSE: 522175 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: SVOGL ISIN Code: INE756B01017
BSE 15:17 | 19 Jun SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 10:23 | 12 Jun SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 2.06
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.15
VOLUME 7546
52-Week high 2.69
52-Week low 2.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 95
Buy Price 2.07
Buy Qty 46.00
Sell Price 2.20
Sell Qty 298.00
About SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd.

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd

An ISO 9001:2000 certified company; India's largest private sector onshore services provider and offers the most diverse range of upstream services are collectively known as Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration Services Limited (SVOGESL). The Company was incorporated on 5th December 1989 and rapidly evolved to emerge as a key player in the upstream sector of the hydrocarbon industry. Headquartered in N...> More

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   95
EPS - TTM () [*C] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*C] -0.39
P/B Ratio () [*C] -5.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 39.54 65.28 -39.43
Other Income 0.38 0.68 -44.12
Total Income 39.92 65.96 -39.48
Total Expenses 75.12 60.34 24.49
Operating Profit -35.2 5.62 -726.33
Net Profit -214.77 -165.08 -30.1
Equity Capital 97.99 46.36 -
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aban Offshore 157.30 0.48 917.85
Asian Oilfield 194.40 -0.38 572.90
Selan Expl. Tech 185.90 -0.08 304.88
SVOGL Oil 2.20 2.33 95.38
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.65
Banks/FIs 39.06
FIIs 2.78
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.49
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -74.00% -72.07% 17.24% 19.02%

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.06
2.25
Week Low/High 0.00
2.25
Month Low/High 0.00
2.25
YEAR Low/High 2.06
3.00
All TIME Low/High 2.06
740.00

