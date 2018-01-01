You are here » Home
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 522175
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: SVOGL
|ISIN Code: INE756B01017
|
BSE
15:17 | 19 Jun
|
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
10:23 | 12 Jun
|
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|2.06
|CLOSE
|2.15
|VOLUME
|7546
|52-Week high
|2.69
|52-Week low
|2.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|95
|Buy Price
|2.07
|Buy Qty
|46.00
|Sell Price
|2.20
|Sell Qty
|298.00
|OPEN
|2.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|600
|52-Week high
|2.85
|52-Week low
|2.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|95.38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.50
|Sell Qty
|25900.00
About SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd.
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd
An ISO 9001:2000 certified company; India's largest private sector onshore services provider and offers the most diverse range of upstream services are collectively known as Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration Services Limited (SVOGESL). The Company was incorporated on 5th December 1989 and rapidly evolved to emerge as a key player in the upstream sector of the hydrocarbon industry. Headquartered in N...> More
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd - Financial Results
> More on SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|39.54
|65.28
|-39.43
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.68
|-44.12
|Total Income
|39.92
|65.96
|-39.48
|Total Expenses
|75.12
|60.34
|24.49
|Operating Profit
|-35.2
|5.62
|-726.33
|Net Profit
|-214.77
|-165.08
|-30.1
|Equity Capital
|97.99
|46.36
| -
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd - Peer Group
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-74.00%
|-72.07%
|17.24%
|19.02%
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.06
|
|2.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.25
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.25
|YEAR Low/High
|2.06
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.06
|
|740.00
