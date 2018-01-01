You are here » Home
SVP Global Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 505590
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE308E01011
|
BSE
LIVE
14:18 | 12 Mar
|
368.30
|
-0.80
(-0.22%)
|
OPEN
370.00
|
HIGH
378.00
|
LOW
361.40
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
SVP Global Ventures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|370.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|369.10
|VOLUME
|2112
|52-Week high
|620.00
|52-Week low
|188.15
|P/E
|59.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|466
|Buy Price
|365.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|368.30
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|59.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|466
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About SVP Global Ventures Ltd.
SVP Global Ventures Ltd
SVP Global Ventures Ltd. (SVP) is a diversified yarn manufacturing company incorporated in 1982 and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. As the holding company for the entire Textile branch of ShriVallabh Pittie Group SVP Global Ventures employs a top-down approach to achieving excellence via a collaborative and sustainable effort throughout its organizational structure.SVP is a professionally ...> More
SVP Global Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
SVP Global Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
> More on SVP Global Ventures Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|702.98
|619.74
|13.43
|Other Income
|8.28
|
|-
|Total Income
|711.25
|619.74
|14.77
|Total Expenses
|638.15
|570.38
|11.88
|Operating Profit
|73.1
|49.36
|48.1
|Net Profit
|20.08
|9.38
|114.07
|Equity Capital
|12.65
|12.65
| -
SVP Global Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
SVP Global Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
SVP Global Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.63%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-24.62%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-5.52%
|NA
|1.62%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|-10.09%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|78.61%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|1473.93%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
SVP Global Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|361.40
|
|378.00
|Week Low/High
|355.00
|
|405.00
|Month Low/High
|355.00
|
|570.00
|YEAR Low/High
|188.15
|
|620.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.42
|
|620.00
Quick Links for SVP Global Ventures: