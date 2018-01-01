JUST IN
SVP Global Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 505590 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE308E01011
BSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar 368.30 -0.80
(-0.22%)
OPEN

370.00

 HIGH

378.00

 LOW

361.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan SVP Global Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
About SVP Global Ventures Ltd.

SVP Global Ventures Ltd

SVP Global Ventures Ltd. (SVP) is a diversified yarn manufacturing company incorporated in 1982 and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. As the holding company for the entire Textile branch of ShriVallabh Pittie Group SVP Global Ventures employs a top-down approach to achieving excellence via a collaborative and sustainable effort throughout its organizational structure.SVP is a professionally ...> More

SVP Global Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   466
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 59.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 81.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SVP Global Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 702.98 619.74 13.43
Other Income 8.28 -
Total Income 711.25 619.74 14.77
Total Expenses 638.15 570.38 11.88
Operating Profit 73.1 49.36 48.1
Net Profit 20.08 9.38 114.07
Equity Capital 12.65 12.65 -
> More on SVP Global Ventures Ltd Financials Results

SVP Global Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arihant Multi 134.40 -19.95 486.53
Triveni Enterpri 84.05 4.44 480.77
Veritas (India) 179.25 -2.00 480.39
SVP Global 368.30 -0.22 465.90
Kothari Products 149.00 1.33 444.62
Ravindra Energy 35.00 2.34 427.45
Sat Industries 37.90 7.06 409.32
> More on SVP Global Ventures Ltd Peer Group

SVP Global Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.03
> More on SVP Global Ventures Ltd Share Holding Pattern

SVP Global Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.63% NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month -24.62% NA -1.56% -0.85%
3 Month -5.52% NA 1.62% 0.98%
6 Month -10.09% NA 5.00% 4.34%
1 Year 78.61% NA 16.65% 16.12%
3 Year 1473.93% NA 16.72% 18.38%

SVP Global Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 361.40
378.00
Week Low/High 355.00
405.00
Month Low/High 355.00
570.00
YEAR Low/High 188.15
620.00
All TIME Low/High 0.42
620.00

