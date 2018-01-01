JUST IN
SW Investments Ltd.

BSE: 503659 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE948K01011
BSE LIVE 14:55 | 07 Mar 26.15 -1.35
(-4.91%)
OPEN

26.15

 HIGH

26.15

 LOW

26.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan SW Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 26.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 27.50
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 172.50
52-Week low 18.25
P/E 8.05
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 26.15
Sell Qty 900.00
About SW Investments Ltd.

SW Investments Ltd

Sunteck Wealthmax Investments Ltd was incorporated in the year 1980. The company deals or trades in shares, securities, debentures, and other investments in India. The company was formerly known as Lalphul Investments Limited and changed its name to Sunteck Wealthmax Investments Ltd in June 2010. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

SW Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.05
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

SW Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.15 0.12 25
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.16 0.12 33.33
Total Expenses 0.04 0.03 33.33
Operating Profit 0.11 0.09 22.22
Net Profit 0.07 0.06 16.67
Equity Capital 0.9 0.9 -
SW Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TTI Enterprise 1.04 -4.59 2.64
Rockon Enterp. 1.55 0.00 2.56
Indergiri Fin. 4.97 -4.97 2.51
SW Investments 26.15 -4.91 2.35
Sarthak Global 7.77 -4.90 2.33
Anubhav Industr. 4.50 2.27 2.29
Class. Gl. Fin. 0.62 -4.62 2.28
SW Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.22
SW Investments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.97%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.93%
3 Month NA NA 1.62% 0.89%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.25%
1 Year -83.21% NA 16.66% 16.02%
3 Year NA NA 16.72% 18.28%

SW Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.15
26.15
Week Low/High 26.15
28.00
Month Low/High 26.15
28.00
YEAR Low/High 18.25
173.00
All TIME Low/High 3.50
373.00

