SW Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 503659
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948K01011
|BSE LIVE 14:55 | 07 Mar
|26.15
|
-1.35
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
26.15
|
HIGH
26.15
|
LOW
26.15
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SW Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|26.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|27.50
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|172.50
|52-Week low
|18.25
|P/E
|8.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|26.15
|Sell Qty
|900.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|8.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About SW Investments Ltd.
Sunteck Wealthmax Investments Ltd was incorporated in the year 1980. The company deals or trades in shares, securities, debentures, and other investments in India. The company was formerly known as Lalphul Investments Limited and changed its name to Sunteck Wealthmax Investments Ltd in June 2010. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
SW Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.25
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.05
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.45
SW Investments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.15
|0.12
|25
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.16
|0.12
|33.33
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|0.09
|22.22
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.06
|16.67
|Equity Capital
|0.9
|0.9
|-
SW Investments Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TTI Enterprise
|1.04
|-4.59
|2.64
|Rockon Enterp.
|1.55
|0.00
|2.56
|Indergiri Fin.
|4.97
|-4.97
|2.51
|SW Investments
|26.15
|-4.91
|2.35
|Sarthak Global
|7.77
|-4.90
|2.33
|Anubhav Industr.
|4.50
|2.27
|2.29
|Class. Gl. Fin.
|0.62
|-4.62
|2.28
SW Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SW Investments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.62%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|-83.21%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.72%
|18.28%
SW Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.15
|
|26.15
|Week Low/High
|26.15
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|26.15
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.25
|
|173.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.50
|
|373.00
