Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 506863 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716M01026
BSE LIVE 14:38 | 12 Mar 1.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.30

 HIGH

1.30

 LOW

1.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.63 4.91 -87.17
Other Income 0.06 0.14 -57.14
Total Income 0.69 5.05 -86.34
Total Expenses 0.69 4.98 -86.14
Operating Profit 0.07 -
Net Profit 0.07 -
Equity Capital 10.82 10.82 -
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vinyoflex 36.10 -5.00 15.60
Gothi Plascon 14.60 -4.89 14.89
Amco India 34.50 -6.63 14.18
Swadeshi Inds 1.30 0.00 14.07
Jayavant Prod. 16.95 4.95 14.00
Guj. Petrosynth. 23.00 -4.17 13.73
Shish Industries 29.00 0.00 12.88
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 43.51
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.08% -0.85%
1 Month -31.58% NA -1.54% -0.82%
3 Month -59.88% NA 1.64% 1.01%
6 Month -76.28% NA 5.02% 4.37%
1 Year -69.77% NA 16.67% 16.15%
3 Year -71.74% NA 16.74% 18.41%

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.30
1.30
Week Low/High 1.30
1.00
Month Low/High 1.30
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.30
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.07
84.00

