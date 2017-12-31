You are here » Home
» Company
» Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 506863
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716M01026
|
BSE
LIVE
14:38 | 12 Mar
|
1.30
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.30
|
HIGH
1.30
|
LOW
1.30
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.30
|VOLUME
|12183
|52-Week high
|8.02
|52-Week low
|1.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.30
|Sell Qty
|1299258.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.30
|VOLUME
|12183
|52-Week high
|8.02
|52-Week low
|1.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.30
|Sell Qty
|1299258.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14.07
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd - Financial Results
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd - Peer Group
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-31.58%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-59.88%
|NA
|1.64%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-76.28%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-69.77%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|-71.74%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.41%
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.30
|
|1.30
|Week Low/High
|1.30
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.30
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.30
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.07
|
|84.00
Quick Links for Swadeshi Industries & Leasing: