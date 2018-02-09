Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.
|BSE: 503816
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE243N01011
|BSE LIVE 12:18 | 28 Feb
|14.75
|
0.70
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
14.75
|
HIGH
14.75
|
LOW
14.75
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|575
|52-Week high
|15.75
|52-Week low
|9.03
|P/E
|23.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|14.75
|Buy Qty
|1200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|23.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.
Incorporated in Mar.'70, Swadeshi Polytex (SPL) was promoted by the Swadeshi Cotton Mills Company. It entered into a collaboration with Clickers Zimmer, Frankfurt, Germany, for the purchase of machinery and supply of technical know-how. The company manufactures polyester staple fibre. R Ramkrishna in the present chairman of the company. The company has been stagnating since its inception. No ex...> More
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.41
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-131.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.11
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.36
|0.59
|-38.98
|Other Income
|0.07
|1.61
|-95.65
|Total Income
|0.43
|2.2
|-80.45
|Total Expenses
|0.55
|0.54
|1.85
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|1.66
|-107.23
|Net Profit
|-1.1
|0.39
|-382.05
|Equity Capital
|3.9
|3.9
|-
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Minaxi Textiles
|1.26
|5.00
|6.22
|Osiajee Texfab
|11.50
|0.88
|6.21
|Bhilwara Spinner
|9.00
|-4.26
|6.08
|Swadeshi Polytex
|14.75
|4.98
|5.75
|Evergreen Tex.
|11.88
|-4.96
|5.70
|Paras Petrofils
|0.17
|0.00
|5.68
|Thomas Scott
|16.75
|-4.83
|5.68
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.01%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|15.60%
|NA
|-1.60%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.57%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.95%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.60%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.66%
|18.31%
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.75
|
|14.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.75
|Month Low/High
|12.76
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.03
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|125.00
Quick Links for Swadeshi Polytex:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices