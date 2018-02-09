JUST IN
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.

BSE: 503816 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE243N01011
BSE LIVE 12:18 | 28 Feb 14.75 0.70
(4.98%)
OPEN

14.75

 HIGH

14.75

 LOW

14.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 14.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.05
VOLUME 575
52-Week high 15.75
52-Week low 9.03
P/E 23.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 14.75
Buy Qty 1200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Incorporated in Mar.'70, Swadeshi Polytex (SPL) was promoted by the Swadeshi Cotton Mills Company. It entered into a collaboration with Clickers Zimmer, Frankfurt, Germany, for the purchase of machinery and supply of technical know-how. The company manufactures polyester staple fibre. R Ramkrishna in the present chairman of the company. The company has been stagnating since its inception. No ex...> More

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.41
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -131.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.36 0.59 -38.98
Other Income 0.07 1.61 -95.65
Total Income 0.43 2.2 -80.45
Total Expenses 0.55 0.54 1.85
Operating Profit -0.12 1.66 -107.23
Net Profit -1.1 0.39 -382.05
Equity Capital 3.9 3.9 -
> More on Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Financials Results

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Minaxi Textiles 1.26 5.00 6.22
Osiajee Texfab 11.50 0.88 6.21
Bhilwara Spinner 9.00 -4.26 6.08
Swadeshi Polytex 14.75 4.98 5.75
Evergreen Tex. 11.88 -4.96 5.70
Paras Petrofils 0.17 0.00 5.68
Thomas Scott 16.75 -4.83 5.68
> More on Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Peer Group

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.21
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.03
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.43
> More on Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.01% -0.94%
1 Month 15.60% NA -1.60% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.57% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 4.95% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.60% 16.05%
3 Year NA NA 16.66% 18.31%

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.75
14.75
Week Low/High 0.00
14.75
Month Low/High 12.76
15.00
YEAR Low/High 9.03
16.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
125.00

