You are here » Home
» Company
» Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531909
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE587J01027
|
BSE
13:25 | 31 Jan
|
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.79
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.79
|VOLUME
|2800
|52-Week high
|6.00
|52-Week low
|4.37
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|41
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.00
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|41
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.79
|CLOSE
|5.79
|VOLUME
|2800
|52-Week high
|6.00
|52-Week low
|4.37
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|41
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.00
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|41.10
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd.
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd
Incorporated in Apr.'94 as a private limited company, Memory Polymers was converted into a public limited company in Nov.'94. The company was promoted by N V Satyanarayana and G Narender.
The company set up its unit in the Ranga Reddy district of Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture 2000 ltr pa of enbucrilate tissue adhesive, a sterile tissue adhesive for surgical wound closure. It came out with a ...> More
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-68.42%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.78
|
|6.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.37
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|33.00
Quick Links for Swagruha Infrastructure: