Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531909 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE587J01027
BSE 13:25 | 31 Jan Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.79
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.79
VOLUME 2800
52-Week high 6.00
52-Week low 4.37
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 41
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6.00
Sell Qty 300.00
About Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd.

Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'94 as a private limited company, Memory Polymers was converted into a public limited company in Nov.'94. The company was promoted by N V Satyanarayana and G Narender. The company set up its unit in the Ranga Reddy district of Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture 2000 ltr pa of enbucrilate tissue adhesive, a sterile tissue adhesive for surgical wound closure. It came out with a ...> More

Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 -
Total Expenses 0.04 -
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 6.85 6.85 -
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Polylink Poly. 23.60 -3.48 52.20
Pearl Polymers 26.20 -4.38 44.09
Biopac India 24.95 -0.99 43.04
Swagruha Infra 6.00 3.63 41.10
Fenoplast 87.70 3.30 40.34
Kunststoff Inds. 39.00 -2.50 26.87
Rungta Irrigatn. 28.35 -3.74 25.12
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.97
Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -68.42% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.78
6.00
Week Low/High 0.00
6.00
Month Low/High 0.00
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.37
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
33.00

