Swaraj Engines Ltd.
|BSE: 500407
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: SWARAJENG
|ISIN Code: INE277A01016
|BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|1995.00
|
117.65
(6.27%)
|
OPEN
1897.30
|
HIGH
1995.00
|
LOW
1890.10
|NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|1990.00
|
100.15
(5.30%)
|
OPEN
1901.00
|
HIGH
1999.00
|
LOW
1890.00
|OPEN
|1897.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1877.35
|VOLUME
|2231
|52-Week high
|2545.00
|52-Week low
|1322.00
|P/E
|31.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,420
|Buy Price
|1981.45
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|1994.95
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|1901.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1889.85
|VOLUME
|19757
|52-Week high
|2423.95
|52-Week low
|1316.00
|P/E
|31.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,420
|Buy Price
|1987.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|1990.00
|Sell Qty
|37.00
About Swaraj Engines Ltd.
Swaraj Engines Ltd, a Joint Venture between Punjab Tractors Ltd and Kirloskar Engines was set up primarily to manufacture engines for supply to Punjab Tractors. The Company was incorporated in Sep 85 under the Management Control of Punjab Tractors to Manufacture and market diesel engines ranging from 15hp to 80hp. Swaraj Engines Ltd (SEL) supplies 5 types of Engines from 20HP range to 50HP rang...> More
Swaraj Engines Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,420
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|63.92
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.21
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|180.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.35
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|217.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.17
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Post Buyback Public Announcement
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Swaraj Engines Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|183.26
|154.77
|18.41
|Other Income
|4.9
|4.44
|10.36
|Total Income
|188.16
|159.21
|18.18
|Total Expenses
|157.59
|131.78
|19.59
|Operating Profit
|30.57
|27.43
|11.45
|Net Profit
|17.23
|15.3
|12.61
|Equity Capital
|12.42
|12.42
|-
Swaraj Engines Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KSB Pumps
|799.95
|0.62
|2784.63
|Va Tech Wabag
|498.90
|-0.39
|2726.49
|Kirl. Brothers
|321.95
|0.11
|2556.28
|Swaraj Engines
|1995.00
|6.27
|2419.94
|Ingersoll-Rand
|715.30
|0.01
|2258.20
|Action Const.Eq.
|172.45
|1.05
|2022.84
|Texmaco Rail
|88.35
|1.14
|1941.93
Swaraj Engines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Swaraj Engines Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|13/11
|Nirmal Bang
|Accumulate
|1917
|Details
|19/05
|Centrum Broking
|Buy
|1843
|Details
Swaraj Engines Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.24%
|0.08%
|-0.08%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|1.25%
|1.19%
|-1.70%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|2.57%
|2.40%
|1.48%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-1.74%
|-1.68%
|4.85%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|44.57%
|45.43%
|16.49%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|153.25%
|153.68%
|16.55%
|18.26%
Swaraj Engines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1890.10
|
|1995.00
|Week Low/High
|1867.25
|
|1995.00
|Month Low/High
|1867.25
|
|2010.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1322.00
|
|2545.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.42
|
|2545.00
