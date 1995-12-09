Swaraj Engines Ltd

Swaraj Engines Ltd, a Joint Venture between Punjab Tractors Ltd and Kirloskar Engines was set up primarily to manufacture engines for supply to Punjab Tractors. The Company was incorporated in Sep 85 under the Management Control of Punjab Tractors to Manufacture and market diesel engines ranging from 15hp to 80hp. Swaraj Engines Ltd (SEL) supplies 5 types of Engines from 20HP range to 50HP rang...> More