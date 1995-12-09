JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Swaraj Engines Ltd

Swaraj Engines Ltd.

BSE: 500407 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SWARAJENG ISIN Code: INE277A01016
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 1995.00 117.65
(6.27%)
OPEN

1897.30

 HIGH

1995.00

 LOW

1890.10
NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 1990.00 100.15
(5.30%)
OPEN

1901.00

 HIGH

1999.00

 LOW

1890.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1897.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1877.35
VOLUME 2231
52-Week high 2545.00
52-Week low 1322.00
P/E 31.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,420
Buy Price 1981.45
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 1994.95
Sell Qty 7.00
OPEN 1897.30
CLOSE 1877.35
VOLUME 2231
52-Week high 2545.00
52-Week low 1322.00
P/E 31.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,420
Buy Price 1981.45
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 1994.95
Sell Qty 7.00

About Swaraj Engines Ltd.

Swaraj Engines Ltd

Swaraj Engines Ltd, a Joint Venture between Punjab Tractors Ltd and Kirloskar Engines was set up primarily to manufacture engines for supply to Punjab Tractors. The Company was incorporated in Sep 85 under the Management Control of Punjab Tractors to Manufacture and market diesel engines ranging from 15hp to 80hp. Swaraj Engines Ltd (SEL) supplies 5 types of Engines from 20HP range to 50HP rang...> More

Swaraj Engines Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,420
EPS - TTM () [*S] 63.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   180.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 217.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Swaraj Engines Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 183.26 154.77 18.41
Other Income 4.9 4.44 10.36
Total Income 188.16 159.21 18.18
Total Expenses 157.59 131.78 19.59
Operating Profit 30.57 27.43 11.45
Net Profit 17.23 15.3 12.61
Equity Capital 12.42 12.42 -
> More on Swaraj Engines Ltd Financials Results

Swaraj Engines Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KSB Pumps 799.95 0.62 2784.63
Va Tech Wabag 498.90 -0.39 2726.49
Kirl. Brothers 321.95 0.11 2556.28
Swaraj Engines 1995.00 6.27 2419.94
Ingersoll-Rand 715.30 0.01 2258.20
Action Const.Eq. 172.45 1.05 2022.84
Texmaco Rail 88.35 1.14 1941.93
> More on Swaraj Engines Ltd Peer Group

Swaraj Engines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.61
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 2.71
Insurance 0.07
Mutual Funds 12.25
Indian Public 27.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.97
> More on Swaraj Engines Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Swaraj Engines Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
13/11 Nirmal Bang Accumulate 1917 PDF IconDetails
19/05 Centrum Broking Buy 1843 PDF IconDetails
> More on Swaraj Engines Ltd Research Reports

Swaraj Engines Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.24% 0.08% -0.08% -0.98%
1 Month 1.25% 1.19% -1.70% -0.95%
3 Month 2.57% 2.40% 1.48% 0.88%
6 Month -1.74% -1.68% 4.85% 4.24%
1 Year 44.57% 45.43% 16.49% 16.01%
3 Year 153.25% 153.68% 16.55% 18.26%

Swaraj Engines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1890.10
1995.00
Week Low/High 1867.25
1995.00
Month Low/High 1867.25
2010.00
YEAR Low/High 1322.00
2545.00
All TIME Low/High 5.42
2545.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Swaraj Engines: