Swarna Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531003
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE595G01018
|BSE 13:15 | 22 Nov
|Swarna Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Swarna Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.25
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|14.25
|52-Week low
|14.25
|P/E
|178.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Swarna Securities Ltd.
Swarna Securities Limited was incorporated in the year 1990. The company provides hire purchase and hypothecation loans and advances in India. It also trades in shares. The company is based in Vijayawada, India....> More
Swarna Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|178.13
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.70
Announcement
-
The Status O December Investors Grievance & Redressal Of The Company For The Quarter Ending 31St
-
-
Encloser Of The Financial Results For The Qarter Ended In 30092017
-
INVESTOR GRIEVANCE REPORT AS PER RUGULATION 13 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATION AND DISCLOSURE REQUIR
-
-
UNAUDITED FINANACIAL RETURNS OF QUARTER ENDED IN JUNE DATES OF 27/07/217
Swarna Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|-
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.02
|150
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Swarna Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Trans Fin. Res.
|20.00
|0.25
|10.04
|GFL Financials
|3.53
|0.00
|5.30
|Relic Tech.
|13.04
|-3.76
|4.69
|Swarna Secur.
|14.25
|0.00
|4.28
|Alka Securities
|0.42
|0.00
|4.03
|Mah. Corporation
|0.29
|0.00
|3.92
|Arihant's Sec
|7.58
|0.00
|3.79
Swarna Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Swarna Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.25
|
|14.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.25
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.25
|YEAR Low/High
|14.25
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|46.00
