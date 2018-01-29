JUST IN
Swarna Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531003 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE595G01018
BSE 13:15 | 22 Nov Swarna Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Swarna Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 14.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.25
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 14.25
52-Week low 14.25
P/E 178.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Swarna Securities Ltd.

Swarna Securities Ltd

Swarna Securities Limited was incorporated in the year 1990. The company provides hire purchase and hypothecation loans and advances in India. It also trades in shares. The company is based in Vijayawada, India....> More

Swarna Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 178.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Swarna Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income 0.05 0.01 400
Total Income 0.05 0.02 150
Total Expenses 0.02 0.01 100
Operating Profit 0.03 0.01 200
Net Profit 0.03 0.01 200
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Swarna Securities Ltd Financials Results

Swarna Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trans Fin. Res. 20.00 0.25 10.04
GFL Financials 3.53 0.00 5.30
Relic Tech. 13.04 -3.76 4.69
Swarna Secur. 14.25 0.00 4.28
Alka Securities 0.42 0.00 4.03
Mah. Corporation 0.29 0.00 3.92
Arihant's Sec 7.58 0.00 3.79
> More on Swarna Securities Ltd Peer Group

Swarna Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.66
Banks/FIs 8.33
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.72
> More on Swarna Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Swarna Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Swarna Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.25
14.25
Week Low/High 0.00
14.25
Month Low/High 0.00
14.25
YEAR Low/High 14.25
14.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
46.00

