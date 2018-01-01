JUST IN
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 512257 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE895A01023
BSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar 5.72 0.17
(3.06%)
OPEN

5.55

 HIGH

5.82

 LOW

5.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd

Heritage Corporation Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of artifacts consisting of a collection of gemstone sculptures. It is in the business of gems and jewelry, and real estate. The company trades in diamonds, precious stones, and jewelry; manufactures artifacts; and lets out properties. It also offers gemstone carvings, signio paintings, and couture j...

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.89
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.60
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.34 1.84 27.17
Other Income -
Total Income 2.34 1.84 27.17
Total Expenses 1.28 1.13 13.27
Operating Profit 1.06 0.7 51.43
Net Profit 0.58 0.27 114.81
Equity Capital 4 4 -
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ravi Leela Gran 24.25 4.98 25.68
Network 4.94 -5.00 24.28
Tirupati Starch 38.20 -1.80 23.26
Swasti Vin. Art 5.72 3.06 22.88
Kaarya Facilit. 48.20 -6.86 22.56
Coastal Corporat 88.30 0.00 22.43
Orient Beverages 99.45 1.58 21.48
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.59
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 8.54% NA 0.54% -0.38%
1 Month -18.63% NA -1.08% -0.34%
3 Month -25.23% NA 2.11% 1.49%
6 Month 34.59% NA 5.50% 4.87%
1 Year 88.78% NA 17.21% 16.71%
3 Year 14.40% NA 17.28% 18.98%

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.55
5.82
Week Low/High 5.00
5.82
Month Low/High 5.00
7.00
YEAR Low/High 2.90
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.09
10.00

