Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 512257
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE895A01023
BSE
LIVE
15:21 | 12 Mar
5.72
0.17
(3.06%)
OPEN
5.55
HIGH
5.82
LOW
5.55
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.55
|VOLUME
|99307
|52-Week high
|9.99
|52-Week low
|2.90
|P/E
|6.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|5.72
|Buy Qty
|34.00
|Sell Price
|5.80
|Sell Qty
|22.00
About Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd
Heritage Corporation Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of artifacts consisting of a collection of gemstone sculptures. It is in the business of gems and jewelry, and real estate. The company trades in diamonds, precious stones, and jewelry; manufactures artifacts; and lets out properties. It also offers gemstone carvings, signio paintings, and couture j...> More
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|8.54%
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.38%
|1 Month
|-18.63%
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.34%
|3 Month
|-25.23%
|NA
|2.11%
|1.49%
|6 Month
|34.59%
|NA
|5.50%
|4.87%
|1 Year
|88.78%
|NA
|17.21%
|16.71%
|3 Year
|14.40%
|NA
|17.28%
|18.98%
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.55
|
|5.82
|Week Low/High
|5.00
|
|5.82
|Month Low/High
|5.00
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.90
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|10.00
