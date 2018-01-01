You are here » Home
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd.
|BSE: 510245
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE804A01025
|
BSE
LIVE
14:45 | 12 Mar
|
3.92
|
0.24
(6.52%)
|
OPEN
4.31
|
HIGH
4.31
|
LOW
3.34
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.31
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.68
|VOLUME
|210866
|52-Week high
|6.19
|52-Week low
|2.71
|P/E
|11.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|3.72
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|3.92
|Sell Qty
|700.00
About Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd.
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd
Established by Ramprasad Poddar of the Siyaram Poddar group in 1981, Vinayaka Synthetics changed its name to Swasti Vinayaka Syenthetics in 1998-99. The plants are located at Tarapur and Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra.
The company's suitings and shirtings are sold under the brand name Vinayaka all over the nation through a network of wholesalers and retailers. In Sep.'95, the company launched an ent...> More
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.81%
|NA
|0.37%
|-0.67%
|1 Month
|-12.30%
|NA
|-1.25%
|-0.64%
|3 Month
|-16.60%
|NA
|1.94%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|8.89%
|NA
|5.33%
|4.56%
|1 Year
|12.00%
|NA
|17.02%
|16.37%
|3 Year
|81.48%
|NA
|17.08%
|18.63%
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.34
|
|4.31
|Week Low/High
|3.34
|
|4.31
|Month Low/High
|3.34
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.71
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|17.00
Quick Links for Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics: