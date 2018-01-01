JUST IN
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 510245 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE804A01025
BSE LIVE 14:45 | 12 Mar 3.92 0.24
(6.52%)
OPEN

4.31

 HIGH

4.31

 LOW

3.34
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd.

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd

Established by Ramprasad Poddar of the Siyaram Poddar group in 1981, Vinayaka Synthetics changed its name to Swasti Vinayaka Syenthetics in 1998-99. The plants are located at Tarapur and Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra. The company's suitings and shirtings are sold under the brand name Vinayaka all over the nation through a network of wholesalers and retailers. In Sep.'95, the company launched an ent...> More

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.20
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   9.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.45
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.27 3.76 13.56
Other Income -
Total Income 4.27 3.76 13.56
Total Expenses 3.65 3.24 12.65
Operating Profit 0.63 0.52 21.15
Net Profit 0.46 0.34 35.29
Equity Capital 7 7 -
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JMD Ventures 21.95 1.86 31.67
Zenlabs Ethica 50.00 -4.67 31.00
Vivanza Biosci. 72.00 -4.00 28.80
Swasti Vinayaka 3.92 6.52 27.44
Quasar India 51.25 0.00 27.42
Amrapali Inds. 5.30 -4.68 27.25
CCL Inter 13.99 -0.07 26.85
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.50
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.81% NA 0.37% -0.67%
1 Month -12.30% NA -1.25% -0.64%
3 Month -16.60% NA 1.94% 1.19%
6 Month 8.89% NA 5.33% 4.56%
1 Year 12.00% NA 17.02% 16.37%
3 Year 81.48% NA 17.08% 18.63%

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.34
4.31
Week Low/High 3.34
4.31
Month Low/High 3.34
5.00
YEAR Low/High 2.71
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
17.00

