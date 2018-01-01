You are here » Home
Swastika Investmart Ltd.
|BSE: 530585
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE691C01014
|
BSE
15:52 | 12 Mar
|
161.00
|
-3.05
(-1.86%)
|
OPEN
185.00
|
HIGH
185.00
|
LOW
159.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Swastika Investmart Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|185.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|164.05
|VOLUME
|295
|52-Week high
|244.90
|52-Week low
|64.80
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|185.00
|CLOSE
|164.05
|VOLUME
|295
|52-Week high
|244.90
|52-Week low
|64.80
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47.66
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Swastika Investmart Ltd
Swastika Investmart Ltd is an India-based Company. The Company provides complete financial services, including Stock, currency and Commodity Trading, Depository Services as a Depository Participant (DP) of both Central Depository Service (India) Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) depositories, Portfolio Management and Investment Advisory, Technical and Fundamental Res...> More
Swastika Investmart Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Swastika Investmart Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.2
|5.66
|44.88
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.5
|48
|Total Income
|8.94
|6.17
|44.89
|Total Expenses
|6.65
|6.2
|7.26
|Operating Profit
|2.29
|-0.03
|7733.33
|Net Profit
|1.59
|-0.23
|791.3
|Equity Capital
|2.96
|2.96
| -
Swastika Investmart Ltd - Peer Group
Swastika Investmart Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Swastika Investmart Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.40%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.70%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.29%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|27.78%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|128.53%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|250.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Swastika Investmart Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|159.00
|
|185.00
|Week Low/High
|158.05
|
|196.00
|Month Low/High
|156.05
|
|207.00
|YEAR Low/High
|64.80
|
|245.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|245.00
