JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Swastika Investmart Ltd

Swastika Investmart Ltd.

BSE: 530585 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE691C01014
BSE 15:52 | 12 Mar 161.00 -3.05
(-1.86%)
OPEN

185.00

 HIGH

185.00

 LOW

159.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Swastika Investmart Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 185.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 164.05
VOLUME 295
52-Week high 244.90
52-Week low 64.80
P/E 7.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 185.00
CLOSE 164.05
VOLUME 295
52-Week high 244.90
52-Week low 64.80
P/E 7.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Swastika Investmart Ltd

Swastika Investmart Ltd is an India-based Company. The Company provides complete financial services, including Stock, currency and Commodity Trading, Depository Services as a Depository Participant (DP) of both Central Depository Service (India) Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) depositories, Portfolio Management and Investment Advisory, Technical and Fundamental Res...> More

Swastika Investmart Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   48
EPS - TTM () [*S] 21.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.41
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.61
Book Value / Share () [*S] 82.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Swastika Investmart Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.2 5.66 44.88
Other Income 0.74 0.5 48
Total Income 8.94 6.17 44.89
Total Expenses 6.65 6.2 7.26
Operating Profit 2.29 -0.03 7733.33
Net Profit 1.59 -0.23 791.3
Equity Capital 2.96 2.96 -
> More on Swastika Investmart Ltd Financials Results

Swastika Investmart Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Adit.Birla Money 61.75 -2.29 346.42
Arihant Capital 110.15 0.46 229.33
Indbank Merchant 20.05 4.43 88.98
Swastika Investm 161.00 -1.86 47.66
Ladderup Finance 34.00 -2.86 43.69
DB Intl.Stock 8.67 -1.92 30.34
Integ. Fin. Serv 39.85 -4.89 23.91
> More on Swastika Investmart Ltd Peer Group

Swastika Investmart Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.19
> More on Swastika Investmart Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Swastika Investmart Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.40% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.70% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.29% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 27.78% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 128.53% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 250.38% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Swastika Investmart Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 159.00
185.00
Week Low/High 158.05
196.00
Month Low/High 156.05
207.00
YEAR Low/High 64.80
245.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
245.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Swastika Investmart: