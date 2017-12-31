You are here » Home
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 532051
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: SWELECTES
|ISIN Code: INE409B01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
392.00
|
1.30
(0.33%)
|
OPEN
400.50
|
HIGH
404.30
|
LOW
390.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
391.80
|
0.70
(0.18%)
|
OPEN
399.95
|
HIGH
404.00
|
LOW
388.20
About Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd
Numeric Power System was promoted for corporate conversion of the existing non-corporate concers of the Numeric Group i.e. M/s. Numeric Controls & Systems and M/s. Hi-Power Corporation and was incorporated on September 1994.
The company now manufactures UPS systems and have largest number of installations in the country. The company has technical collaboration with M/s High Performance Drives ...> More
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|42.85
|28.15
|52.22
|Other Income
|8.5
|9.55
|-10.99
|Total Income
|51.35
|37.7
|36.21
|Total Expenses
|38.18
|27.71
|37.78
|Operating Profit
|13.16
|9.99
|31.73
|Net Profit
|6.65
|4.79
|38.83
|Equity Capital
|10.11
|10.11
| -
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd - Peer Group
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.76%
|-7.06%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.24%
|-9.87%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.53%
|-16.89%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-27.29%
|-26.58%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|14.45%
|15.59%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-33.92%
|-36.65%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|390.00
|
|404.30
|Week Low/High
|384.00
|
|423.00
|Month Low/High
|384.00
|
|467.00
|YEAR Low/High
|328.80
|
|633.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.63
|
|688.00
