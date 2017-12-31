JUST IN
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.

BSE: 532051 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SWELECTES ISIN Code: INE409B01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 392.00 1.30
(0.33%)
OPEN

400.50

 HIGH

404.30

 LOW

390.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 391.80 0.70
(0.18%)
OPEN

399.95

 HIGH

404.00

 LOW

388.20
OPEN 400.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 390.70
VOLUME 2291
52-Week high 633.00
52-Week low 328.80
P/E 12.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 396
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd

Numeric Power System was promoted for corporate conversion of the existing non-corporate concers of the Numeric Group i.e. M/s. Numeric Controls & Systems and M/s. Hi-Power Corporation and was incorporated on September 1994. The company now manufactures UPS systems and have largest number of installations in the country. The company has technical collaboration with M/s High Performance Drives ...> More

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   396
EPS - TTM () [*S] 30.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.02
Book Value / Share () [*S] 654.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 42.85 28.15 52.22
Other Income 8.5 9.55 -10.99
Total Income 51.35 37.7 36.21
Total Expenses 38.18 27.71 37.78
Operating Profit 13.16 9.99 31.73
Net Profit 6.65 4.79 38.83
Equity Capital 10.11 10.11 -
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
HPL Electric 123.05 -1.05 791.21
TD Power Sys. 210.75 -0.68 700.53
A2Z Infra Engg. 30.05 0.33 438.25
Swelect Energy 392.00 0.33 396.31
Veto Switchgears 206.15 2.26 377.87
T R I L 27.85 -1.42 369.29
Ujaas Energy 17.25 3.60 345.00
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.46
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.65
Indian Public 33.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.42
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.76% -7.06% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.24% -9.87% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.53% -16.89% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -27.29% -26.58% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 14.45% 15.59% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -33.92% -36.65% 17.24% 19.01%

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 390.00
404.30
Week Low/High 384.00
423.00
Month Low/High 384.00
467.00
YEAR Low/High 328.80
633.00
All TIME Low/High 9.63
688.00

