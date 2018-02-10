You are here » Home
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd.
|BSE: 522215
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE461D01010
|
BSE
15:59 | 12 Mar
|
166.40
|
-1.45
(-0.86%)
|
OPEN
161.00
|
HIGH
171.00
|
LOW
160.20
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|161.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|167.85
|VOLUME
|2550
|52-Week high
|243.00
|52-Week low
|146.05
|P/E
|31.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|108
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|166.40
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|161.00
|CLOSE
|167.85
|VOLUME
|2550
|52-Week high
|243.00
|52-Week low
|146.05
|P/E
|31.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|108
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|166.40
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd.
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of glass lined equipment and spares in India. The Company offers glass lined reactors, process tanks, evaporation vessels, distillation columns, mixers and agitators, heat exchangers, dryers, blenders, agitated filters, pipes, valves and fittings, and other paraphernalia for use in pharm...> More
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.59
|22.27
|5.93
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|-12.5
|Total Income
|23.65
|22.35
|5.82
|Total Expenses
|20.77
|19.42
|6.95
|Operating Profit
|2.88
|2.93
|-1.71
|Net Profit
|1.16
|0.98
|18.37
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
| -
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd - Peer Group
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.56%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.26%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.75%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|8.05%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.81%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|71.55%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|160.20
|
|171.00
|Week Low/High
|160.00
|
|182.00
|Month Low/High
|160.00
|
|210.00
|YEAR Low/High
|146.05
|
|243.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.50
|
|243.00
Quick Links for Swiss Glascoat Equipments: