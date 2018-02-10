JUST IN
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd.

BSE: 522215 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE461D01010
BSE 15:59 | 12 Mar 166.40 -1.45
(-0.86%)
OPEN

161.00

 HIGH

171.00

 LOW

160.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd.

Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd

Swiss Glascoat Equipments Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of glass lined equipment and spares in India. The Company offers glass lined reactors, process tanks, evaporation vessels, distillation columns, mixers and agitators, heat exchangers, dryers, blenders, agitated filters, pipes, valves and fittings, and other paraphernalia for use in pharm

Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   108
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.92
Book Value / Share () [*S] 72.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.59 22.27 5.93
Other Income 0.07 0.08 -12.5
Total Income 23.65 22.35 5.82
Total Expenses 20.77 19.42 6.95
Operating Profit 2.88 2.93 -1.71
Net Profit 1.16 0.98 18.37
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manugraph India 45.50 0.00 138.32
Taneja Aerospace 52.00 1.17 129.69
Josts Engg. Co. 1285.50 14.26 119.55
Swiss Glascoat 166.40 -0.86 108.16
Intl. Combustion 441.60 0.44 105.54
GEE 43.95 0.80 103.94
Kilburn Engg. 78.10 2.29 103.56
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.25
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.27
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.56% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.26% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.75% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 8.05% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.81% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 71.55% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 160.20
171.00
Week Low/High 160.00
182.00
Month Low/High 160.00
210.00
YEAR Low/High 146.05
243.00
All TIME Low/High 7.50
243.00

