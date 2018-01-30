You are here » Home
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.
|BSE: 517201
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE311D01017
BSE
10:23 | 26 Feb
76.70
-4.00
(-4.96%)
OPEN
76.70
HIGH
76.70
LOW
76.70
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|76.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|80.70
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|92.85
|52-Week low
|55.15
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|80.00
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|76.70
|CLOSE
|80.70
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|92.85
|52-Week low
|55.15
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|80.00
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd
Switching Technologies Gunther (STGL) was incorporated in Apr.'88 and has been promoted by M N Kannan. It manufactures and exports hi-tech reed switches which find wide applications in the aircraft industry, industrial control equipment, automobiles and power industry, at its unit in the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ). The company is a 100 per cent EoU and has a buy-back arrangement with its...> More
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd - Financial Results
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd - Peer Group
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|21.07%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-17.75%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|76.70
|
|76.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|76.70
|Month Low/High
|76.70
|
|87.00
|YEAR Low/High
|55.15
|
|93.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|230.00
