Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.

BSE: 517201 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE311D01017
BSE 10:23 | 26 Feb 76.70 -4.00
(-4.96%)
OPEN

76.70

 HIGH

76.70

 LOW

76.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd

Switching Technologies Gunther (STGL) was incorporated in Apr.'88 and has been promoted by M N Kannan. It manufactures and exports hi-tech reed switches which find wide applications in the aircraft industry, industrial control equipment, automobiles and power industry, at its unit in the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ). The company is a 100 per cent EoU and has a buy-back arrangement with its...

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] -75.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.1 3.8 7.89
Other Income 0.01 0.13 -92.31
Total Income 4.11 3.93 4.58
Total Expenses 3.96 4.2 -5.71
Operating Profit 0.14 -0.28 150
Net Profit 0.11 -0.32 134.38
Equity Capital 2.45 2.45 -
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Advance Meter. 22.90 -1.51 36.78
Alfa Transformer 30.35 4.66 22.46
Neueon Towers 3.70 3.93 20.92
Switching Tech. 76.70 -4.96 18.79
W S Inds. 6.00 0.00 12.68
JSL Inds. 100.05 -3.80 11.71
Tarapur Trans 5.88 5.00 11.47
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.22
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.71
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 21.07% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -17.75% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 76.70
76.70
Week Low/High 0.00
76.70
Month Low/High 76.70
87.00
YEAR Low/High 55.15
93.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
230.00

