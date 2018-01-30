Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd

Switching Technologies Gunther (STGL) was incorporated in Apr.'88 and has been promoted by M N Kannan. It manufactures and exports hi-tech reed switches which find wide applications in the aircraft industry, industrial control equipment, automobiles and power industry, at its unit in the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ). The company is a 100 per cent EoU and has a buy-back arrangement with its...> More