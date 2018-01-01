You are here » Home
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd.
|BSE: 512359
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE093G01014
|
BSE
LIVE
15:25 | 06 Mar
|
3.79
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.79
|
HIGH
3.79
|
LOW
3.79
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.79
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.79
|VOLUME
|2100
|52-Week high
|3.79
|52-Week low
|1.15
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.79
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.79
|CLOSE
|3.79
|VOLUME
|2100
|52-Week high
|3.79
|52-Week low
|1.15
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.79
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.12
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd
Incorporated in 1985,Rotam Commercial is engaged in trading of lamps ,Metal Halide Lamps, Ballasts & Igniters For High Pressure Discharge Lamps, Instant Re-Strike Igniters, Electronic Control Gear For Fluorescent Lamps, Electronic Transformers For Low Voltage Halogen Lamps,Electronic Transformers igniters metal Halide Lamps
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.37%
|1 Month
|6.76%
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.34%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.50%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.55%
|4.88%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.26%
|16.72%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.33%
|18.99%
|Today's Low/High
|3.79
|
|3.79
|Week Low/High
|3.79
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.55
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.15
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.97
|
|153.00
Quick Links for Sword-Edge Commercials: