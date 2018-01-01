JUST IN
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd.

BSE: 512359 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE093G01014
BSE LIVE 15:25 | 06 Mar 3.79 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.79

 HIGH

3.79

 LOW

3.79
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd.

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd

Incorporated in 1985,Rotam Commercial is engaged in trading of lamps ,Metal Halide Lamps, Ballasts & Igniters For High Pressure Discharge Lamps, Instant Re-Strike Igniters, Electronic Control Gear For Fluorescent Lamps, Electronic Transformers For Low Voltage Halogen Lamps,Electronic Transformers igniters metal Halide Lamps...> More

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -0.01 -
Total Income -0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Net Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Equity Capital 10.86 10.86 -
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chandrima Mercan 18.90 24.92 4.18
Sarthak Inds. 5.95 4.94 4.15
Gagan Polycot 4.14 -4.83 4.14
Sword-Edge Comm. 3.79 0.00 4.12
Emmsons Intl. 3.38 4.97 4.06
Kabra Commercial 13.77 4.95 4.05
Alchemist Corp. 8.21 -4.98 4.03
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 94.02
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.58% -0.37%
1 Month 6.76% NA -1.04% -0.34%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.50%
6 Month NA NA 5.55% 4.88%
1 Year NA NA 17.26% 16.72%
3 Year NA NA 17.33% 18.99%

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.79
3.79
Week Low/High 3.79
4.00
Month Low/High 3.55
4.00
YEAR Low/High 1.15
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.97
153.00

