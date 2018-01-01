Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd

Sword and Shield Pharma Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited company on 28th February, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat State. Company obtained Certificate of Commencement on March 7th 1995. The board is Chaired by Pravinbhai M Patel who is also the Managing Director of the Company. Company had set up a project at the cost of Rs. 515.00 lacs for manufacturing and marketing of d...> More