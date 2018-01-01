JUST IN
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 531637 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE722B01019
BSE 13:59 | 27 Nov Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.86
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.86
VOLUME 278
52-Week high 11.96
52-Week low 3.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 7.86
Buy Qty 722.00
Sell Price 8.00
Sell Qty 304.00
About Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd.

Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd

Sword and Shield Pharma Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited company on 28th February, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat State. Company obtained Certificate of Commencement on March 7th 1995. The board is Chaired by Pravinbhai M Patel who is also the Managing Director of the Company. Company had set up a project at the cost of Rs. 515.00 lacs for manufacturing and marketing of d...> More

Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 15.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.01 300
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.01 -200
Net Profit -0.03 -0.01 -200
Equity Capital 5.15 4.66 -
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Saamya Biotech 1.89 0.00 4.70
Kamron Labs. 7.14 -4.80 4.18
Trans Medicare 8.00 0.00 4.13
Sword & Shield 7.86 0.00 4.05
Zenith Health 0.66 4.76 3.54
Elder Health 8.55 -5.00 3.42
Sanjiv.Parant. 5.77 4.91 3.40
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 6.60
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 81.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.96
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.63% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.86
7.86
Week Low/High 0.00
7.86
Month Low/High 0.00
7.86
YEAR Low/High 3.55
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
44.00

