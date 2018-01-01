You are here » Home
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 531637
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE722B01019
|
BSE
13:59 | 27 Nov
|
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.86
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.86
|VOLUME
|278
|52-Week high
|11.96
|52-Week low
|3.55
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|7.86
|Buy Qty
|722.00
|Sell Price
|8.00
|Sell Qty
|304.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd.
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd
Sword and Shield Pharma Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited company on 28th February, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat State. Company obtained Certificate of Commencement on March 7th 1995. The board is Chaired by Pravinbhai M Patel who is also the Managing Director of the Company.
Company had set up a project at the cost of Rs. 515.00 lacs for manufacturing and marketing of d...> More
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd - Financial Results
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd - Peer Group
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.63%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.86
|
|7.86
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.86
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.86
|YEAR Low/High
|3.55
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|44.00
