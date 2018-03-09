Sybly Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531499
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE080D01034
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4.24
|
0.02
(0.47%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.69
|
LOW
4.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sybly Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.22
|VOLUME
|15172
|52-Week high
|8.08
|52-Week low
|3.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sybly Industries Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in May '88, Sybly Industries Ltd formerly known as Sybly Spinning Mills was promoted by Satya Prakash Mittal, Mahesh Chand Mittal and Umesh Kumar Mittal. It became a public limited company in May '95. Its manufacturing units are located in Ghaziabad ditrict of Uttar Pradesh. The company started with the manufacture of mercerised cotton yarn with an inst...> More
Sybly Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.39
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
Sybly Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.06
|13.72
|-55.83
|Other Income
|0.21
|1.74
|-87.93
|Total Income
|6.27
|15.47
|-59.47
|Total Expenses
|6.15
|13.06
|-52.91
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|2.41
|-95.44
|Net Profit
|-0.38
|1.5
|-125.33
|Equity Capital
|40.72
|40.72
|-
Sybly Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|T N Jai Bharath
|4.45
|-4.51
|17.70
|Rajvir Inds.
|43.55
|-9.27
|17.38
|Super Fine Knit.
|14.00
|-1.06
|17.35
|Sybly Inds.
|4.24
|0.47
|17.27
|Subh Tex
|15.70
|-4.85
|17.27
|Gem Spinners
|2.60
|0.00
|15.96
|Alps Inds.
|4.00
|0.00
|15.64
Sybly Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sybly Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.67%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.67%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.34%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.86%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-32.16%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|50.35%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sybly Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.10
|
|4.69
|Week Low/High
|4.10
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.00
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.85
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.02
|
|27.00
