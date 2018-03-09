JUST IN
Sybly Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531499 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE080D01034
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 0.02
(0.47%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.69

 LOW

4.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sybly Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sybly Industries Ltd.

Sybly Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in May '88, Sybly Industries Ltd formerly known as Sybly Spinning Mills was promoted by Satya Prakash Mittal, Mahesh Chand Mittal and Umesh Kumar Mittal. It became a public limited company in May '95. Its manufacturing units are located in Ghaziabad ditrict of Uttar Pradesh. The company started with the manufacture of mercerised cotton yarn with an inst...> More

Sybly Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sybly Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.06 13.72 -55.83
Other Income 0.21 1.74 -87.93
Total Income 6.27 15.47 -59.47
Total Expenses 6.15 13.06 -52.91
Operating Profit 0.11 2.41 -95.44
Net Profit -0.38 1.5 -125.33
Equity Capital 40.72 40.72 -
Sybly Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
T N Jai Bharath 4.45 -4.51 17.70
Rajvir Inds. 43.55 -9.27 17.38
Super Fine Knit. 14.00 -1.06 17.35
Sybly Inds. 4.24 0.47 17.27
Subh Tex 15.70 -4.85 17.27
Gem Spinners 2.60 0.00 15.96
Alps Inds. 4.00 0.00 15.64
Sybly Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 23.78
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 55.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.80
Sybly Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.67% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.67% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.34% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.86% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.16% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 50.35% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sybly Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.10
4.69
Week Low/High 4.10
5.00
Month Low/High 4.00
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.85
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.02
27.00

