Sylph Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 511447 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE706F01013
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 01 Mar 6.95 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

6.95

 HIGH

6.95

 LOW

6.95
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sylph Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sylph Technologies Ltd.

Sylph Technologies Ltd

Sylph Technologies Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company provides offshore outsourcing, software development outsourcing, custom application development, outsourced product development, e-commerce and wireless/mobile solutions to help businesses succeed. It provides bespoke software development services using web technologies and work in areas such as e-commerce development, web enabl...

Sylph Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sylph Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 1.4 -99.29
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0
Total Income 0.06 1.44 -95.83
Total Expenses 0.02 1.49 -98.66
Operating Profit 0.03 -0.05 160
Net Profit 0.03 -0.06 150
Equity Capital 14.9 14.9 -
Sylph Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IGC Industries 48.35 4.99 10.83
Nirav Commercial 272.00 -4.54 10.61
CHD Chemicals 11.92 19.92 10.56
Sylph Techno 6.95 0.00 10.36
Minal Indus. 0.53 3.92 10.17
Sunrise Asian 2.21 -1.78 10.09
BCPL Internat. 2.53 -1.94 9.89
Sylph Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 72.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.22
Sylph Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.45% -0.61%
1 Month NA NA -1.17% -0.58%
3 Month NA NA 2.01% 1.26%
6 Month 15.83% NA 5.41% 4.63%
1 Year 149.10% NA 17.11% 16.44%
3 Year NA NA 17.17% 18.70%

Sylph Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.95
6.95
Week Low/High 0.00
6.95
Month Low/High 6.31
7.00
YEAR Low/High 2.59
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
800.00

