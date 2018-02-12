Sylph Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511447
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE706F01013
|BSE LIVE 15:15 | 01 Mar
|6.95
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
6.95
|
HIGH
6.95
|
LOW
6.95
About Sylph Technologies Ltd.
Sylph Technologies Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company provides offshore outsourcing, software development outsourcing, custom application development, outsourced product development, e-commerce and wireless/mobile solutions to help businesses succeed. It provides bespoke software development services using web technologies and work in areas such as e-commerce development, web enabl...> More
Sylph Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.09
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.76
Sylph Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|1.4
|-99.29
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Total Income
|0.06
|1.44
|-95.83
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|1.49
|-98.66
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|-0.05
|160
|Net Profit
|0.03
|-0.06
|150
|Equity Capital
|14.9
|14.9
|-
Sylph Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IGC Industries
|48.35
|4.99
|10.83
|Nirav Commercial
|272.00
|-4.54
|10.61
|CHD Chemicals
|11.92
|19.92
|10.56
|Sylph Techno
|6.95
|0.00
|10.36
|Minal Indus.
|0.53
|3.92
|10.17
|Sunrise Asian
|2.21
|-1.78
|10.09
|BCPL Internat.
|2.53
|-1.94
|9.89
Sylph Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sylph Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.45%
|-0.61%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.17%
|-0.58%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.01%
|1.26%
|6 Month
|15.83%
|NA
|5.41%
|4.63%
|1 Year
|149.10%
|NA
|17.11%
|16.44%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.17%
|18.70%
Sylph Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.95
|
|6.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.95
|Month Low/High
|6.31
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.59
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|800.00
