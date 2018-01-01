JUST IN
Symphony Ltd.

BSE: 517385 Sector: Consumer
NSE: SYMPHONY ISIN Code: INE225D01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1796.90 6.95
(0.39%)
OPEN

1803.00

 HIGH

1821.90

 LOW

1790.15
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1800.00 5.45
(0.30%)
OPEN

1800.25

 HIGH

1825.00

 LOW

1795.00
About Symphony Ltd.

Symphony Ltd

Incorporated in 1988, Symphony Comfort Systems was promoted by Achal Anil Bakeri. The company manufactures consumer durables under the Symphony brand name. The company commenced business with the manufacture of air coolers. Symphony coolers have plastic bodies unlike the conventional metal-body coolers manufactured by the unorganised sector. At present, it manufactures ten models of coolers which ...> More

Symphony Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12,569
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 66.97
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.21
Book Value / Share () [*S] 73.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 24.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Symphony Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 217.63 180.08 20.85
Other Income 8.04 9.49 -15.28
Total Income 225.67 189.57 19.04
Total Expenses 130.83 112.84 15.94
Operating Profit 94.84 76.73 23.6
Net Profit 66.31 54.93 20.72
Equity Capital 13.99 13.99 -
> More on Symphony Ltd Financials Results

Symphony Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.31 36953.28
Whirlpool India 1563.95 2.05 19841.83
Honeywell Auto 15894.50 0.23 14050.74
Symphony 1796.90 0.39 12569.32
TTK Prestige 6653.60 0.45 7684.91
Blue Star 790.55 -0.40 7589.28
Johnson Con. Hit 2484.95 5.40 6756.58
> More on Symphony Ltd Peer Group

Symphony Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 7.50
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.13
Indian Public 5.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.79
> More on Symphony Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Symphony Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
29/01 Equirus Securities Reduce 1967 PDF IconDetails
> More on Symphony Ltd Research Reports

Symphony Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.35% 0.58% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.22% 6.59% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 12.12% 12.85% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 25.67% 34.41% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 36.89% 36.98% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 63.89% 72.52% 17.24% 19.02%

Symphony Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1790.15
1821.90
Week Low/High 1760.00
1838.00
Month Low/High 1685.00
1870.00
YEAR Low/High 1153.75
2213.00
All TIME Low/High 0.13
2213.00

