Symphony Ltd.
|BSE: 517385
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: SYMPHONY
|ISIN Code: INE225D01027
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1796.90
|
6.95
(0.39%)
|
OPEN
1803.00
|
HIGH
1821.90
|
LOW
1790.15
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1800.00
|
5.45
(0.30%)
|
OPEN
1800.25
|
HIGH
1825.00
|
LOW
1795.00
About Symphony Ltd.
Incorporated in 1988, Symphony Comfort Systems was promoted by Achal Anil Bakeri. The company manufactures consumer durables under the Symphony brand name. The company commenced business with the manufacture of air coolers. Symphony coolers have plastic bodies unlike the conventional metal-body coolers manufactured by the unorganised sector. At present, it manufactures ten models of coolers which ...> More
Symphony Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12,569
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|26.83
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|66.97
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.21
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|73.33
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|24.50
Announcement
-
Symphony Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Symphony Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Symphony Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Symphony Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|217.63
|180.08
|20.85
|Other Income
|8.04
|9.49
|-15.28
|Total Income
|225.67
|189.57
|19.04
|Total Expenses
|130.83
|112.84
|15.94
|Operating Profit
|94.84
|76.73
|23.6
|Net Profit
|66.31
|54.93
|20.72
|Equity Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|-
Symphony Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bharat Electron
|150.40
|1.31
|36953.28
|Whirlpool India
|1563.95
|2.05
|19841.83
|Honeywell Auto
|15894.50
|0.23
|14050.74
|Symphony
|1796.90
|0.39
|12569.32
|TTK Prestige
|6653.60
|0.45
|7684.91
|Blue Star
|790.55
|-0.40
|7589.28
|Johnson Con. Hit
|2484.95
|5.40
|6756.58
Symphony Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Symphony Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|29/01
|Equirus Securities
|Reduce
|1967
|Details
Symphony Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.35%
|0.58%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.22%
|6.59%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|12.12%
|12.85%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|25.67%
|34.41%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|36.89%
|36.98%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|63.89%
|72.52%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Symphony Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1790.15
|
|1821.90
|Week Low/High
|1760.00
|
|1838.00
|Month Low/High
|1685.00
|
|1870.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1153.75
|
|2213.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.13
|
|2213.00
