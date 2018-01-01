JUST IN
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd.

BSE: 524470 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE312C01025
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 1.33 -0.02
(-1.48%)
OPEN

1.35

 HIGH

1.39

 LOW

1.29
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd.

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1988, Syncom Formulations (India) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'92. The company set up a manufacturing facility at Palghar, Thane to produce pharmaceutical formulations. Commercial production commenced in Apr.'89. Promoters are Kedarmal Bankda, Vijay Kumar Bankda and Ajay Kumar Bankda. In addition to pharmaceutical formulations ...> More

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   104
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.08
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.48
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 39.46 45.39 -13.06
Other Income 1.23 0.66 86.36
Total Income 40.69 46.05 -11.64
Total Expenses 35.95 40.52 -11.28
Operating Profit 4.74 5.54 -14.44
Net Profit 2.89 2.81 2.85
Equity Capital 78.07 78.07 -
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aarey Drugs 55.40 0.82 111.24
Nutraplus India 32.20 -4.87 109.80
Everest Organics 137.00 -4.20 109.60
Syncom Formul. 1.33 -1.48 103.83
Lactose (India) 102.00 0.74 100.47
Bharat Immunolog 20.35 -3.33 87.87
Alpa Lab. 41.25 -0.36 86.79
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 52.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.15
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.92% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -25.28% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -36.67% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.67% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.83% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -73.40% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.29
1.39
Week Low/High 1.27
2.00
Month Low/High 1.27
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.17
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.14
15.00

