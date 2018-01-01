You are here » Home
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 524470
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE312C01025
|
BSE
15:23 | 12 Mar
|
1.33
|
-0.02
(-1.48%)
|
OPEN
1.35
|
HIGH
1.39
|
LOW
1.29
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.35
|VOLUME
|1050171
|52-Week high
|2.50
|52-Week low
|1.17
|P/E
|11.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104
|Buy Price
|1.32
|Buy Qty
|3850.00
|Sell Price
|1.35
|Sell Qty
|9560.00
|OPEN
|1.35
|CLOSE
|1.35
|VOLUME
|1050171
|52-Week high
|2.50
|52-Week low
|1.17
|P/E
|11.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104
|Buy Price
|1.32
|Buy Qty
|3850.00
|Sell Price
|1.35
|Sell Qty
|9560.00
About Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd.
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in 1988, Syncom Formulations (India) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'92. The company set up a manufacturing facility at Palghar, Thane to produce pharmaceutical formulations. Commercial production commenced in Apr.'89. Promoters are Kedarmal Bankda, Vijay Kumar Bankda and Ajay Kumar Bankda.
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|39.46
|45.39
|-13.06
|Other Income
|1.23
|0.66
|86.36
|Total Income
|40.69
|46.05
|-11.64
|Total Expenses
|35.95
|40.52
|-11.28
|Operating Profit
|4.74
|5.54
|-14.44
|Net Profit
|2.89
|2.81
|2.85
|Equity Capital
|78.07
|78.07
| -
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.92%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-25.28%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-36.67%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.67%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-32.83%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-73.40%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.29
|
|1.39
|Week Low/High
|1.27
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.27
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.17
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.14
|
|15.00
Quick Links for Syncom Formulations (India):