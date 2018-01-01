Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1988, Syncom Formulations (India) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'92. The company set up a manufacturing facility at Palghar, Thane to produce pharmaceutical formulations. Commercial production commenced in Apr.'89. Promoters are Kedarmal Bankda, Vijay Kumar Bankda and Ajay Kumar Bankda. In addition to pharmaceutical formulations ...> More